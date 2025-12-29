Minnesota's Charming City With Friendly Vibes Is A Laid-Back Gem With Parks, Trails, And A Serene Lake

Lake Okabena is a worthy focal point of the city. At a scenic 776 acres with 7 miles of shoreline, it's the perfect spot for aquatic recreation. Boating is a popular activity on the lake, and you'll see a wide variety of enthusiasts enjoying the waters, including windsurfers, paddlers, and water-skiers. There are multiple boat launch ramps located around the lake, so gaining access to the waters is easy. Anglers rejoice, as the lake is an excellent fishing spot from both boat and shore. Pumpkinseed, walleye, and largemouth bass are the most common fish you'll encounter, but other species such as channel catfish and northern pike also reside in these waters. Be sure to chat with one of the friendly residents to get some local tips and knowledge on what's biting during your visit. If you know fishing is on your to-do list, plan ahead by packing fishing gear that can go on vacation and keep you from using rentals.

Moving off the water, Worthington's recreational opportunities continue, as it has an incredible 24 parks, many of which line the shores of Lake Okabena. One of the highlights is Centennial Park, with its sandy lake-shore beach, floating docks, charcoal grills, and picnic tables. Accessing the parks is made easy by the Okabena Lake Trail. This 5-mile foot and bike trail encircles the lake, passing through nine of the parks and affording serene views throughout. The trail also connects to Worthington's downtown district, where you can grab a bite to eat at one of the many restaurants or pop into Forbidden Barrel Brewing to enjoy one of their refreshing craft beers. Worthington is set up perfectly for those seeking a laid-back experience with everything you could want close at hand.