Minnesota's Charming City With Friendly Vibes Is A Laid-Back Gem With Parks, Trails, And A Serene Lake
Minnesota is known for its friendly people, cold winters, and rural charm. It's also famously the land of 10,000 lakes, and you can be sure there are a good number of striking lakeside cities to be had. From charming Pine Forest with its scenic lakes and forests to the gorgeous lake destination of Brainerd, where you'll find peaceful paddling and hiking, you have many options from which to choose when planning a Minnesota adventure. One such destination that should garner your attention is the endearing city of Worthington. Brimming with parks, trails, a serene lake, and "Minnesota nice," the city is a hidden gem in the prairie lands.
Located in the southwestern corner of the state, close to the borders with Iowa and South Dakota, Worthington embodies all the best of what Minnesota has to offer. The city prides itself as a community of friendly residents, and with a population of around 13,700, the city is small enough to retain its laid-back vibe but large enough to have a great selection of activities and amenities. And the city isn't just near a lake, it literally surrounds a lake. Lake Okabena is Worthington's crown jewel. If you're seeking a place to visit that makes enjoyment easy, stick a pin in Worthington and start planning your trip.
Things to do in Worthington, Minnesota
Lake Okabena is a worthy focal point of the city. At a scenic 776 acres with 7 miles of shoreline, it's the perfect spot for aquatic recreation. Boating is a popular activity on the lake, and you'll see a wide variety of enthusiasts enjoying the waters, including windsurfers, paddlers, and water-skiers. There are multiple boat launch ramps located around the lake, so gaining access to the waters is easy. Anglers rejoice, as the lake is an excellent fishing spot from both boat and shore. Pumpkinseed, walleye, and largemouth bass are the most common fish you'll encounter, but other species such as channel catfish and northern pike also reside in these waters. Be sure to chat with one of the friendly residents to get some local tips and knowledge on what's biting during your visit. If you know fishing is on your to-do list, plan ahead by packing fishing gear that can go on vacation and keep you from using rentals.
Moving off the water, Worthington's recreational opportunities continue, as it has an incredible 24 parks, many of which line the shores of Lake Okabena. One of the highlights is Centennial Park, with its sandy lake-shore beach, floating docks, charcoal grills, and picnic tables. Accessing the parks is made easy by the Okabena Lake Trail. This 5-mile foot and bike trail encircles the lake, passing through nine of the parks and affording serene views throughout. The trail also connects to Worthington's downtown district, where you can grab a bite to eat at one of the many restaurants or pop into Forbidden Barrel Brewing to enjoy one of their refreshing craft beers. Worthington is set up perfectly for those seeking a laid-back experience with everything you could want close at hand.
Planning a trip to Worthington, Minnesota
Worthington isn't the most accessible location, but its remoteness is part of the town's charm. The closest commercial airport is Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD) in South Dakota. It offers a healthy selection of direct flights, including Atlanta, Dallas, and Las Vegas, plus rental car agencies are onsite. It will take you about an hour to cover the 61 miles, driving due east, from the airport to Worthington. If you're on a Midwest road trip in your car or RV, Worthington is 175 miles southwest of Minneapolis and 268 miles northwest from Des Moines. Although the distance from Des Moines is a bit deceiving because the route is far from direct and geographically they town's are much closer.
Lodging in Worthington is plentiful, with a wide selection of hotels, motels, inns and vacation rentals. If you're in a RV or desire to rough it in a tent, Olson Campground is right in Olson Park on the edge of Lake Okabena. They have 63 RV sites with full electric and five tent only sites. Other amenities include bathrooms, grills, picnic tables, RV dump station, and a dog park. Best of all you're only steps from the Okabena Lake Trail.
The best time to visit Worthington is in summer, as you can best enjoy the lake, city, and outdoor activities in the warm weather. However, although it's not a huge tourist destination, summer will be the most crowded. Late spring and early fall offer a good chance at pleasant weather, and there will likely be fewer people out and about and fewer boats on the lake. Winters are cold, but if you're the type who loves a frozen wonderland with ice-fishing and ice-skating, Worthington is your spot.