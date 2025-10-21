Minnesota's Charming City With Scenic Lakes And Forests Is A Quick, Serene Day-Trip From Minneapolis

Minneapolis and St. Paul are the biggest cities in Minnesota, and when you want an escape from the hustle and bustle, a short drive can take you to a myriad of charming smaller towns. Within an hour, you can find yourself in this historic suburb known as "the New England of the West" or this small-town escape with wineries, diners, and prairie trails.

About sixty miles north of Minneapolis, close to the Wisconsin border, you'll find a charming city with scenic lakes and forests that's perfect for a serene day trip: Pine City. Nestled between Snake River and Cross Lake on the western edge of Chengwatana State Forest, Pine City is the perfect place for a charming outdoor getaway. Staying overnight? You can take your pick from campgrounds, glamping domes, and cabin rentals.

With a population of a little over 3,000 people, Pine City has been described as "a small town with a big personality." Its rural surroundings draw fans of the outdoors who want to hike, fish, swim, or cross-country ski. When you're ready for a break from your adventures, you'll find tasty eateries, charming shops, and an award-winning brewery waiting for you.