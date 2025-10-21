Minnesota's Charming City With Scenic Lakes And Forests Is A Quick, Serene Day-Trip From Minneapolis
Minneapolis and St. Paul are the biggest cities in Minnesota, and when you want an escape from the hustle and bustle, a short drive can take you to a myriad of charming smaller towns. Within an hour, you can find yourself in this historic suburb known as "the New England of the West" or this small-town escape with wineries, diners, and prairie trails.
About sixty miles north of Minneapolis, close to the Wisconsin border, you'll find a charming city with scenic lakes and forests that's perfect for a serene day trip: Pine City. Nestled between Snake River and Cross Lake on the western edge of Chengwatana State Forest, Pine City is the perfect place for a charming outdoor getaway. Staying overnight? You can take your pick from campgrounds, glamping domes, and cabin rentals.
With a population of a little over 3,000 people, Pine City has been described as "a small town with a big personality." Its rural surroundings draw fans of the outdoors who want to hike, fish, swim, or cross-country ski. When you're ready for a break from your adventures, you'll find tasty eateries, charming shops, and an award-winning brewery waiting for you.
Exploring the outdoors in Pine City
Whether you want a challenging hike or to relax in front of a campfire, Pine City will have an outdoor activity for you. Many are located along the Snake River, which is itself a water trail popular for canoeing, fishing, and birding. The town's top attraction on TripAdvisor is the Snake River Fur Post (pictured above), a historical museum featuring a restoration of an 1804 beaver fur trade post as well as a reconstructed Ojibwe camp with a wigwam. The site also features 1.5 miles of nature trails and several boat landings if you've brought a canoe along.
Farther along the Snake River, you'll find Chengwatana State Forest, with over 29,000 acres of land. The forest contains 15 miles of trails for hiking, horse-riding, and ATVs, as well as cross-country skiing and snowmobiling in the winter. Within the forest, you'll also find campgrounds, a picnic area, a boat ramp, and a shooting range.
The considerably smaller Voyageur Park is also located on the shores of the Snake River. It contains the town's most recognizable landmark, a 35-foot statue of a French-Canadian fur trader carved out of redwood. Its official name is the Voyageur Statue, but depending on who you ask, its nickname is either Francois or Pierre. Snake River also connects two large lakes: Cross Lake, which is 938 acres, and Pokegama Lake, which is 1,536 acres. The smaller Devils Lake is just south of Cross Lake. These lakes are also popular sites for fishing and boating.
What else to do in Pine City
When you're ready to venture indoors, you'll find several charming eateries and shops in Pine City, as well as a brewery. When it opened in 2017, Three Twenty Brewing Co. became the first taproom in Pine City to operate since 1915. It cultivates a family-friendly environment with games like cribbage and bingo. A few of its brews have won statewide awards, including the Happy Wife Porter.
When it comes to restaurants, town favorites include Rock Creek Motor Shop and Cafe, a retro diner serving up chicken dumpling soup and juicy burgers. The statue of a chicken outside makes for a popular photo op. Mom's Parkside Cafe's menu highlights include its signature breakfast skillets and the only hard-scoop ice cream you'll find in town. Pizza Pub offers classic flavors as well as quirky specialty pies like the Minnesota Sushi Pizza (featuring cream cheese, pickles, and Canadian bacon).
Going shopping? Be sure to stop by the Bookstore in Pine City, stocking both new and used books, and Pine City Scrapbooking Co., the largest scrapbooking store in Minnesota. The Pine Center for the Arts not only exhibits work by local artists but also houses 3rd Ave Gifts, offering handcrafted jewelry, home decor, and art. And if you want to see more of Minnesota, don't miss this Twin Cities suburb known for beach days and Midwest charm.