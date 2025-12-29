The 5 Best Abandoned Ghost Towns Worth Exploring In Michigan

Michigan is no stranger to abandoned places. As reported in the Justice Policy Journal, Detroit alone was home to over 100,000 abandoned structures in 2020, ranging from industrial sites like the Fisher Body Plant 21 to entertainment venues like the Grande Ballroom. Bygone structures can be found in plenty of smaller Michigan communities, too. In total, there are 128 ghost towns across the state according to Love Exploring, and while many of these have completely vanished (save for a few foundations), others are still home to abandoned buildings and other remnants.

Many of Michigan's ghost towns share a similar history. Towns often formed during the 19th century to support a booming industry — typically lumber, especially in Western Michigan, though iron and copper mining were also prevalent in the Upper Peninsula. Once that natural resource was depleted, workers left to earn their living elsewhere. The village's reason for existing vanished, and in many cases, so did the town.

This phenomenon left the landscape dotted with what are functionally open-air museums. Some, like Fayette or the copper mines of Keweenaw County, have been restored or preserved. Others, however, have been reclaimed by nature. For travelers who want to check out Michigan's ghost towns, here are five that are worth traveling to visit.