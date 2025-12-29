The Midwest has no shortage of cities and towns perfect for a wholesome and fun family vacation — like the small-town charm of Winthrop Harbor, known as "Chicagoland's Other Lakefront Destination". And when you're booking your next trip, there's always the helpful website Extra Holidays, which allows you to book last-minute family-friendly resort stays at a major discount and has plenty of spots across the Midwest. But if you're on the hunt for a family-friendly spot with both great camping and quick access to tasty restaurants, look no further than scenic and fun Osseo, Wisconsin.

Located in northeastern Trempealeau County, Osseo was initially settled in the 1850s and was established as a city in 1941. Today, it's a thriving and charming small city with fun activities for visitors of all ages. Best of all, particularly for those with young children, it's easy to get here — Osseo is situated right by Interstate 94 and is only 25 miles from the city of Eau Claire. At under two hours driving from Minneapolis and under two-and-a-half hours from Madison, it's doable for a weekend or week away from the big city. If you're traveling from farther away, you can fly to nearby Chippewa Valley Regional Airport — offering daily service to and from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. You could also fly into Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport and drive from there. No matter where you fly into, just be sure you rent a car, as it's the best way to experience the nature around town.