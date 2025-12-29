Between Minneapolis And Madison Is Wisconsin's Family-Friendly City With Camping And Restaurants
The Midwest has no shortage of cities and towns perfect for a wholesome and fun family vacation — like the small-town charm of Winthrop Harbor, known as "Chicagoland's Other Lakefront Destination". And when you're booking your next trip, there's always the helpful website Extra Holidays, which allows you to book last-minute family-friendly resort stays at a major discount and has plenty of spots across the Midwest. But if you're on the hunt for a family-friendly spot with both great camping and quick access to tasty restaurants, look no further than scenic and fun Osseo, Wisconsin.
Located in northeastern Trempealeau County, Osseo was initially settled in the 1850s and was established as a city in 1941. Today, it's a thriving and charming small city with fun activities for visitors of all ages. Best of all, particularly for those with young children, it's easy to get here — Osseo is situated right by Interstate 94 and is only 25 miles from the city of Eau Claire. At under two hours driving from Minneapolis and under two-and-a-half hours from Madison, it's doable for a weekend or week away from the big city. If you're traveling from farther away, you can fly to nearby Chippewa Valley Regional Airport — offering daily service to and from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. You could also fly into Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport and drive from there. No matter where you fly into, just be sure you rent a car, as it's the best way to experience the nature around town.
Where to camp in Osseo
For a charming and welcoming camping experience, make your way to Stoney Creek RV Resort. This family-owned campground comprises over 200 campsites, including RV sites, tent sites, cottages, and other options. "Family fun is our business," the owners say, and they mean it: Stoney Creek RV Resort offers entertaining amenities the whole family will enjoy, ranging from a skate park to a pool to laser tag. And in the summertime, there's a packed calendar of themed weeks, including like Christmas in July, Chocolate Week, and a 70s-themed week, among others. For families that love festivities and keeping active on vacation, this is the perfect place to stay.
Or consider a retreat to Paradise Pines Osseo, where you can choose from a weekend campsite or a seasonal site (the latter of which is intended for long-term visitors). Here, there's an on-site bar and grill serving up American (and Wisconsin-specific) classics, including cheese curds, corn dogs, pizza, and more that kids will enjoy. Parents can also sip on one of the delicious raspberry margaritas. But what makes this campground special is its community feel. There's an array of events and live music on the calendar year-round, so check online to see what's upcoming.
Enjoy Osseo's delectable restaurants
Wisconsin was a major destination for Norwegian immigrants to the United States in the 19th century, and the legacy of Norwegian culture still stands today in Osseo. Much like Poulsbo, Washington's "Little Norway" town with European charm, Osseo will transport you to the heart of Scandinavia. Specifically, you'll want to book a table at the aptly-named Norske Nook Restaurant and Bakery, which has been serving up a mouthwatering blend of Norwegian and American delicacies since 1973. Norwegian lefse (potato flatbread wraps) are a house specialty, but Norske Nook also provides American dishes like Wisconsin reuben sandwiches, burgers, and more. Craving something sweet? The bakery turns out a variety of Scandinavian baked goods, including sandbakkels (pastry pies), almond cakes, and other treats.
For an all-American experience, pop into Osseo Family Restaurant. Attached to a truck stop, this diner is clean, friendly, and open daily. The dumpling soup is a must-order — or tuck into a stack of pancakes or an omelet for breakfast (which is offered all day). No matter what you order from the extensive menu of home-style favorites, you'll be met with generous portion sizes and tasty flavors. Families with older kids in tow will enjoy a dinner at Fosters Fireside Bar and Grill, just outside Osseo. At this locally-owned and operated eatery, meals are made with local, fresh ingredients — so don't skip out on a wood-fired pizza with house-made dough. And definitely be sure to order something with cheese in it, whether it's fresh curds to snack on or a block of cheese to take home — all the cheese at Fosters Fireside is carefully sourced to ensure it's made in Wisconsin.