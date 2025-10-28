'Chicagoland's Other Lakefront Destination' Is A Peaceful, Family-Friendly Boating Hub With Small-Town Charm

A quiet hum, not the roar of a big city, greets you in the morning at Winthrop Harbor. Here, the sprawling spectacle of Lake Michigan takes on a different, more intimate character. Families wander along the boardwalk, out-of-towners head out on fishing charters, and colorful boats gently bob in the water. Indeed, downtown Chicago might claim the state's most famous lakefront, but this peaceful village in the northern metropolitan area certainly vies for the title of Chicagoland's other great lakefront destination.

Winthrop Harbor, situated on Lake Michigan at the state's northeasternmost point, is a family-friendly boating hub with small-town charm. Although fewer than 7,000 residents call it home, it attracts nearly a million visitors each summer. The main draw? Winthrop Harbor claims the largest marina on the Great Lakes and the northern end of Illinois Beach State Park. Stretching about 6 miles down the shoreline, the park features 4,160 acres of hiking, diving, swimming, and camping, as well as hundreds of native plant and animal species.