'Chicagoland's Other Lakefront Destination' Is A Peaceful, Family-Friendly Boating Hub With Small-Town Charm
A quiet hum, not the roar of a big city, greets you in the morning at Winthrop Harbor. Here, the sprawling spectacle of Lake Michigan takes on a different, more intimate character. Families wander along the boardwalk, out-of-towners head out on fishing charters, and colorful boats gently bob in the water. Indeed, downtown Chicago might claim the state's most famous lakefront, but this peaceful village in the northern metropolitan area certainly vies for the title of Chicagoland's other great lakefront destination.
Winthrop Harbor, situated on Lake Michigan at the state's northeasternmost point, is a family-friendly boating hub with small-town charm. Although fewer than 7,000 residents call it home, it attracts nearly a million visitors each summer. The main draw? Winthrop Harbor claims the largest marina on the Great Lakes and the northern end of Illinois Beach State Park. Stretching about 6 miles down the shoreline, the park features 4,160 acres of hiking, diving, swimming, and camping, as well as hundreds of native plant and animal species.
The largest marina on the Great Lakes
Built in 1989, the 140-acre North Point Marina is the village's pride and joy. The marina is a full-service destination with about 1,500 boat slips. It offers a wide range of activities; for anglers, the marina provides around 40 fishing charters, a convenient fish-cleaning station, and a fishing pier for those who prefer to stay on land. Beyond fishing, amenities include a swimming pool, a restaurant, a yacht club, laundry facilities, and jet ski docks. Visitors can also rent kayaks, bikes, and paddle boards. Adjacent to the marina and right on the Wisconsin border, North Point Beach offers another spot for family-friendly fun with its designated swimming area.
For those seeking a bite or a brew, North Point Marina offers a variety of options. Harbor Brewing Company's rustic taproom and waterfront beer garden is a perfect spot for craft beer enthusiasts, pouring a wide range of IPAs, ales, lagers, and more. If you're craving American-style comfort food, The Tropics is the main waterfront restaurant, serving classics such as chicken wings, shrimp cocktails, taco salads, and Wisconsin cheese curds. The massive outdoor deck is also pet-friendly so your canine companions can join in on the fun.
Family fun in Winthrop Harbor
Winthrop Harbor also offers plenty of activities for family members who aren't interested in boating or fishing. The downtown area features the Starlight Skatepark and the Schlader Recreation Center, which entertains skaters and athletes alike. With 20,000 square feet of indoor space and more surrounding it, the recreation center provides facilities for tennis, baseball, basketball, pickleball, and a variety of other sports.
Situated on the Wisconsin border, Winthrop Harbor is approximately halfway between downtown Chicago and Milwaukee, in a region some refer to as the "Chi-Waukee Corridor." For those looking to explore similar towns in the area, options abound. You can experience the lively suburb vibes of Evanston or the sandy beaches and small-town charm of nearby Winnetka. For a closer excursion, Waukegan is an artsy city less than 10 miles away with waterfront charm and top-rated golf, while Antioch is a laidback lakeside village that serves as the starting point for Illinois' bustling Route 66.
For those traveling by air, Winthrop Harbor is conveniently located approximately 45 miles from both Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and Chicago O'Hare International Airport, offering a multitude of flight options. For visitors arriving by train, the Union Pacific North line has a station directly in Winthrop Harbor.