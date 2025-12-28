Indiana's Riverside Gem Near Fort Wayne Is A Charming Town With Quaint Shops And Disc Golf Greens
Visiting a nearly 275,000-person city like Fort Wayne is usually be convenient and entertaining, but sometimes the perfect trip is quieter and more understated. That's why today, we'll be looking at Markle, a wildly underrated town just 30 minutes away from the big city. While small, Markle offers just about anything you'd want for a relaxing getaway, from affordable prices and small-town charm to easy access and a surprisingly rich network of parks and outdoor attractions: a blend that's hard to find even in much better-known hubs.
Markle sits right along Interstate 69, U.S. Route 224, and Indiana State Road 116, so coming here should be a breeze. Huntington and Bluffton are both less than 20 minutes away, but when it comes to airports, most fliers pass through Fort Wayne International. There are no public transportation options for transfers, though, and taxis can get a bit pricey, seeing as it'll be an almost half-hour ride, so getting a rental at the airport might be your best bet. The town is not particularly walkable, either, with most locals using a car, too.
Don't let the hub's modest, 751-square-mile size fool you: There's a lot to explore in and around Markle. Your days here will be spent shopping around the local mall, browsing the mom-and-pop shops, eating out, and taking advantage of the impressive disc golfing scene. Try to come here in the warmer months if you're planning on spending lots of time outside, since winters are often freezing, windy, and snowy.
Taking in Markle's small-town charm
Markle is surprisingly lively for a town of its size, so make sure to spend at least a day exploring everything it has to offer, starting with a trip to the Markle Exit 286 Antique Mall. Spanning over 30,000 square feet, this local gem has been owned by twin sisters Connie and Carol since 2008. Hundreds of vendors sell just about everything here, from home decor and pottery to clothes and jewelry. The mall is open seven days a week until 5 p.m., and customers constantly praise their fair prices, wide selection, helpful staff, and organized set-up.
For a good meal, you can't go wrong with The Pickle. They serve all your favorite classics, including pizza (with very generous toppings), loaded potatoes, curly fries, New York strip steaks, and chicken cordon bleu. They're open every day, but their hours vary, so check them out beforehand. The effort's well worth it when you consider the fact that most meals here cost between $10 and $20 per person — and that's for dine-in service, since they don't do deliveries. For those who just want to enjoy a nice breakfast or a good cup of coffee, Markle's Pancake House & Restaurant is your spot. Hundreds of reviewers rave about their prices and high-quality food, which ranges from Belgian waffles to omelets.
Once you feel like you've seen everything there is to see in Markle, you can move on to day trips. Bluffton, Indiana's pretty "parlor city" where small-town warmth meets historic charm, is just 13 miles away. A trip to Huntington's Sunken Gardens, located 10 miles away, is a fantastic idea, too. This is an oasis of stone bridges, koi ponds, and a fairytale-like backdrop.
Outdoor attractions and disc golf in Markle
Lovers of the outdoors will have a blast in Markle. First stop? The Markle Disc Golf Course. Beloved by locals and well-kept, this is a fantastic course just short of pro level. It can be challenging, since some of the holes are pretty technical, but it's still perfect for dusting off your skills (be warned, though, that it's probably not for first-timers). The 18-hole course is well laid out and clean, not to mention its entrance is wheelchair accessible, too.
Make a day of it and explore the entire Markle Fish & Game Club Park where the disc golf course is situated. This is a non-profit park that's been serving as the town's green escape for more than 70 years. Beyond taking advantage of the disc golf course, those coming here can also play softball, basketball, and tennis, or just have a nice picnic and sit in the shade of one of the two pavilions. While most of the amenities are free to access, for the pavilions specifically, you have to fill out a rental form beforehand. The same goes for the on-site scout cabin.
Try to stop by Drake Goetz Memorial Park, too, especially if you're traveling with children. It's less than a 10-minute drive away from the town center, and comes with a basketball court, soccer field, as well as tennis and pickleball courts; just keep in mind that there's not a lot of shade, so try to come as early as possible. Your outdoor adventures are just getting started. Escape Fort Wayne's urban bustle at Ouabache, an Indiana state park with easy scenic trails and bison sightings just a little over 18 miles away from Markle. Alternatively, you can visit the Baltzell-Lenhart Woods Nature Preserve known for its old growth forest. It's an under-the-radar gem with dog-friendly trails.