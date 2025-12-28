Indiana's Riverside Gem Near Fort Wayne Is A Charming Town With Quaint Shops And Disc Golf Greens

Visiting a nearly 275,000-person city like Fort Wayne is usually be convenient and entertaining, but sometimes the perfect trip is quieter and more understated. That's why today, we'll be looking at Markle, a wildly underrated town just 30 minutes away from the big city. While small, Markle offers just about anything you'd want for a relaxing getaway, from affordable prices and small-town charm to easy access and a surprisingly rich network of parks and outdoor attractions: a blend that's hard to find even in much better-known hubs.

Markle sits right along Interstate 69, U.S. Route 224, and Indiana State Road 116, so coming here should be a breeze. Huntington and Bluffton are both less than 20 minutes away, but when it comes to airports, most fliers pass through Fort Wayne International. There are no public transportation options for transfers, though, and taxis can get a bit pricey, seeing as it'll be an almost half-hour ride, so getting a rental at the airport might be your best bet. The town is not particularly walkable, either, with most locals using a car, too.

Don't let the hub's modest, 751-square-mile size fool you: There's a lot to explore in and around Markle. Your days here will be spent shopping around the local mall, browsing the mom-and-pop shops, eating out, and taking advantage of the impressive disc golfing scene. Try to come here in the warmer months if you're planning on spending lots of time outside, since winters are often freezing, windy, and snowy.