Between Salt Lake City And Provo Is Utah's Thriving Suburb With Exciting Parks And Dining
Utah is a top travel destination for many people, whether you're planning an unforgettable road trip to the state's five scenic national parks or hitting the slopes at America's largest ski resort. While the well-known attractions are the state's biggest draw, Salt Lake City and its suburbs are worth a visit too. One suburb that deserves a spot on your travel itinerary is West Jordan. Tucked between Salt Lake City and Provo, this suburb is an ideal base for exploring northern Utah while offering plenty of attractions of its own. West Jordan's mix of unique restaurants and exciting parks makes it worth a stop, either for an extended getaway or just a day trip with the kids.
Getting to West Jordan is very simple. Salt Lake City International Airport is just 15 miles north, making travel convenient for out-of-state visitors. From the airport, it's simple to rent a car. You could also take the city bus line from the airport to West Jordan. Once you arrive, you'll have your pick of lodgings, from well-known hotel chains to cozy vacation rentals, making it easy to start exploring the city's parks and restaurants as soon as you arrive.
Explore West Jordan's parks
Whether you're taking the kids out for a fun day in the sun or looking for the perfect picnic spot, West Jordan has several interesting parks that fit the bill. Veteran's Memorial Park is one of the biggest in the city, and offers plenty to do, from riding the zipline to playing badminton. It has multiple playgrounds, including one just for toddlers, as well as the Wild West Park playground. The Wild West Park playground is built to look like an old-timey town and features slides and swings, a pretend jailhouse, and interactive elements such as scavenger hunts and mazes on the walls. The Veteran's Memorial Park is also next to the library and the city pool, so you can easily spend a day in the area.
On the west edge of town, you'll find Ron Wood Park. Noted as being one of the less busy parks, kids of all ages can climb around the three-story playground, jam out on the musical instruments around the park, or cool off on the splash pad. It also features pickleball courts and multipurpose fields for other sports.
Finally, West Jordan has outdoorsy parks for nature lovers. Cougar Park is home to a nature preserve for burrowing owls, and you can sometimes see the birds from the park's pedestrian trail. Conservation Garden Park is another standout option. This stunning 8-acre park features a variety of Utah-friendly plants and sustainable landscaping, in addition to offering free classes and a play area for the kids. And if you're up for a hike, you can walk along the Jordan River Parkway to Riverton, a Utah gem teeming with parks and city trails.
Enjoy dining out in West Jordan
Once you've worked up an appetite exploring the city's parks, stop by one of West Jordan's local restaurants. West Jordan is home to a wide variety of cuisines, so you're sure to find something that strikes your fancy. Some of Tripadvisor's top-rated spots in the city are Flavors of India, Red Basil Thai Bistro, and Tepanyaki Japanese Steakhouse. Flavors of India puts the focus on authenticity, serving up an assortment of traditional Indian food and desserts, including an expansive vegetarian menu. If you're in the mood for something fun, check out Red Basil Thai Bistro. This island-themed restaurant brings the flavors of Thailand to West Jordan, particularly in their famous pad thai. To take your taste buds to East Asia, try Tepanyaki Japanese Steakhouse. This spot has tons of delicious sushi options, plus a hibachi menu if you want dinner with a show.
For some good old-fashioned American food, check out Lucky's Iron Door Roadhouse. Lucky's Iron Door Roadhouse is known for its hearty sandwiches and unique burgers — in fact, they've won "best burger in Salt Lake County" 16 times in a row. For a restaurant with a little more variety, try Archibald's Restaurant in the Gardner Village shopping area. Built in a historic flour mill, this restaurant serves American comfort foods, including fried green tomatoes, country-fried steak, and pot roast. With such an array of places to eat in West Jordan, even picky eaters will find something to their liking.