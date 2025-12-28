Between Salt Lake City And Provo Is Utah's Thriving Suburb With Exciting Parks And Dining

Whether you're taking the kids out for a fun day in the sun or looking for the perfect picnic spot, West Jordan has several interesting parks that fit the bill. Veteran's Memorial Park is one of the biggest in the city, and offers plenty to do, from riding the zipline to playing badminton. It has multiple playgrounds, including one just for toddlers, as well as the Wild West Park playground. The Wild West Park playground is built to look like an old-timey town and features slides and swings, a pretend jailhouse, and interactive elements such as scavenger hunts and mazes on the walls. The Veteran's Memorial Park is also next to the library and the city pool, so you can easily spend a day in the area.

On the west edge of town, you'll find Ron Wood Park. Noted as being one of the less busy parks, kids of all ages can climb around the three-story playground, jam out on the musical instruments around the park, or cool off on the splash pad. It also features pickleball courts and multipurpose fields for other sports.

Finally, West Jordan has outdoorsy parks for nature lovers. Cougar Park is home to a nature preserve for burrowing owls, and you can sometimes see the birds from the park's pedestrian trail. Conservation Garden Park is another standout option. This stunning 8-acre park features a variety of Utah-friendly plants and sustainable landscaping, in addition to offering free classes and a play area for the kids. And if you're up for a hike, you can walk along the Jordan River Parkway to Riverton, a Utah gem teeming with parks and city trails.