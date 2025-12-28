5 Flight Attendant-Approved Tips For Getting Better Sleep On A Plane

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are few places that are less comfortable to sleep than on a plane. Between the dry air, the uncomfortable seats, and the sounds of other fliers around you, it can be a recipe for a sleepless flight. That can make the first day of your vacation or work trip a blur. While you may have an easier time getting some rest with an expensive business or first class ticket, especially if you have lie-flat seats, not everyone can afford that, especially if you're someone who travels often. However, there are some great tips out there from flight attendants that you can make use of on your next flight. After all, who knows more about catching ZZZs in the air than people who make their living at 30,000 feet?

They have all sorts of fantastic tips, from having the right items in a sleep kit, to dressing correctly, to picking the right time to start your slumber. They also have helpful advice, depending on which seat you're in, as well as picking the right seat to begin with. If you've got a trip on the way, here's everything you need to know to get the best sleep possible on a plane.