Between Seattle And The Coast Is A Bayfront Village With Outdoor Fun And Dreamy Views
Tucked along the Puget Sound, about two hours from Seattle, and roughly 2.5 hours away from Washington's coastline, lies the quaint town of Port Ludlow. Whether you're looking for a picturesque stop on your Washington road trip or just a relaxed weekend getaway in nature, this waterfront gem is an ideal choice. With its waterfront setting and mountain landscapes, time in Port Ludlow is spent exploring quiet hiking trails, activities like paddle boarding across the water, and enjoying lots of scenic views.
Once a thriving timber community in the mid-19th century, Port Ludlow then underwent a period of decline up until the construction of the Hood Canal Bridge in the 1950s. Nowadays, Port Ludlow has a population of just under 3,000 people, and is popular particularly among retirees and vacationers drawn to its tranquil setting and natural scenery. To get here, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is around 1.5 hours away by car, or three hours and 20 minutes through public transportation, including a ferry ride.
Outdoor recreation in in Port Ludlow
With around 26 miles of trails around town, there's plenty to explore for hikers visiting Port Ludlow. Timberton Drive Trail is a great choice, especially those seeking a relatively easy, short trail. Running for just under 4.5 miles, the trail takes an hour-and-a-half to two hours to complete, and leads through Port Ludlow's quiet forests. While the trail is mostly shaded, past hikers report that there is a sunny stretch, so prepare accordingly, and it's also best to bring bug spray.
Hiking to Ludlow Falls is also a must. This quick, half-a-mile trail leads through the forest toward the 30-foot Ludlow Falls. "Absolutely gorgeous short hike!!" said one reviewer on AllTrails. "A few stairs towards the end if you start counterclockwise but a beautiful day to explore my first trail in Washington." Apart from hiking, you'll also find the Port Ludlow Golf Course, which offers a look at the Olympic and Cascade Mountains, alongside Hood Canal and Ludlow Bay. The golf course has been awarded as readers' favorite golf course by The Seattle Times in 2025 and 2024. And if you'd like to get out on the water, paddle board and kayak rentals are also available at the Port Ludlow Marina.
How to enjoy Port Ludlow's dreamy views
Framed by the Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains, there's no shortage of ways to take in the scenery of Port Ludlow — no hiking or sportiness required. Some of the town's best views can be found along the marina, or at Burner Point, where you'll find a 40-foot totem pole overlooking the bay. Don't miss the chance for some waterfront dining at J.R.'s Sand Trap. Facing the Puget Sound, this cozy spot offers specials throughout the week, from taco Tuesdays to live music and all-you-can-eat pancakes Fridays through Sundays. The Fireside Restaurant, part of The Port Ludlow Inn, is another local gem offering farm-to-table cuisine and bayfront dining. The restaurant is open daily from breakfast to dinner. "Plan your dinner to fall either right before or just after sunset, as that's when it's the most gorgeous," said travel blogger 2TravelDads.
To take full advantage of Port Ludlow's scenery, stay at The Port Ludlow Inn, which has a 4.5 rating on Google. The 3-star boutique accommodation boasts classic New England vibes and features private balconies with mountain and waterfront views in most of its rooms. For more coastal scenery and charm, also visit Port Townsend, Washington's storybook seaport, just 30 minutes from Port Ludlow.