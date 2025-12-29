Between Seattle And The Coast Is A Bayfront Village With Outdoor Fun And Dreamy Views

With around 26 miles of trails around town, there's plenty to explore for hikers visiting Port Ludlow. Timberton Drive Trail is a great choice, especially those seeking a relatively easy, short trail. Running for just under 4.5 miles, the trail takes an hour-and-a-half to two hours to complete, and leads through Port Ludlow's quiet forests. While the trail is mostly shaded, past hikers report that there is a sunny stretch, so prepare accordingly, and it's also best to bring bug spray.

Hiking to Ludlow Falls is also a must. This quick, half-a-mile trail leads through the forest toward the 30-foot Ludlow Falls. "Absolutely gorgeous short hike!!" said one reviewer on AllTrails. "A few stairs towards the end if you start counterclockwise but a beautiful day to explore my first trail in Washington." Apart from hiking, you'll also find the Port Ludlow Golf Course, which offers a look at the Olympic and Cascade Mountains, alongside Hood Canal and Ludlow Bay. The golf course has been awarded as readers' favorite golf course by The Seattle Times in 2025 and 2024. And if you'd like to get out on the water, paddle board and kayak rentals are also available at the Port Ludlow Marina.