Why Pacific Crest Trail Hikers Might Need To Skip Parts Of Washington State In 2026

Hiking is debatably one of the most popular outdoor activities in America, with 2025 being the year of hiking clubs, according to Bloomberg. With over 1,300 official trails spread across the country, it's an understatement to say that travelers are spoiled for choice. Hiking rewards those who go the extra mile with breathtaking landscapes and a sense of deep accomplishment, but keeping up with the conditions of each trail is crucial to ensuring your excursion goes smoothly.

The Pacific Crest Trail, officially designated as the Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail, is a 2,650-mile-long route that connects Canada, the US, and Mexico. It's estimated that over a million travelers use the trail every year. Some sections of the trail are not for the uninitiated, and it's not unheard of for hikers to vanish from this deadly west coast trail.

Despite its difficulty, the Pacific Crest Trail is a bucket-list route for many hiking enthusiasts. Those who had planned to tackle this national trail in 2026, however, will need to pay extra attention to the trail's condition in parts of Washington, including near the municipalities of Leavenworth and Stehekin. Heavy rainfall in early December has caused trees to fall and the ground to loosen, causing dangerous landslides.