Why Pacific Crest Trail Hikers Might Need To Skip Parts Of Washington State In 2026
Hiking is debatably one of the most popular outdoor activities in America, with 2025 being the year of hiking clubs, according to Bloomberg. With over 1,300 official trails spread across the country, it's an understatement to say that travelers are spoiled for choice. Hiking rewards those who go the extra mile with breathtaking landscapes and a sense of deep accomplishment, but keeping up with the conditions of each trail is crucial to ensuring your excursion goes smoothly.
The Pacific Crest Trail, officially designated as the Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail, is a 2,650-mile-long route that connects Canada, the US, and Mexico. It's estimated that over a million travelers use the trail every year. Some sections of the trail are not for the uninitiated, and it's not unheard of for hikers to vanish from this deadly west coast trail.
Despite its difficulty, the Pacific Crest Trail is a bucket-list route for many hiking enthusiasts. Those who had planned to tackle this national trail in 2026, however, will need to pay extra attention to the trail's condition in parts of Washington, including near the municipalities of Leavenworth and Stehekin. Heavy rainfall in early December has caused trees to fall and the ground to loosen, causing dangerous landslides.
Bad conditions along the Pacific Crest Trail in Washington make it a dangerous place to hike
The Pacific Northwest has been experiencing a series of atmospheric rivers, which cause heavy storms with considerable rain or snowfall. Washington has already seen the impact of what many are calling "historic storms." Leavenworth, a German mountain town near the Pacific Crest Trail's Section K, saw over 3,000 households lose power. Downed trees were also spotted, and major roads were blocked with debris. Residents compared the damage to that of a hurricane. Three hours away, in Stehekin, locals experienced similar damage. Residents were left with little water after the National Park Service water treatment plant was destroyed during the storm. Other affected municipalities include the village of Mazama.
Leavenworth and Stehekin are two municipalities located near the northern terminus of the Pacific Crest Trail. Hikers who had planned to travel this section may have thought of passing through either town for respite, but this is unlikely to be possible in early 2026. Megan Wargo, CEO of the Pacific Crest Trail Association, wrote in an official statement that the association is working with authorities to "ensure that the Pacific Crest Trail and the communities that steward it can emerge stronger and ready for future seasons."
Managing the Pacific Crest Trail is no easy task. The trail is strictly maintained through the collaboration of dozens, if not hundreds, of municipalities across the North American continent. Earlier this year, the sale of public lands in California, Oregon, and Washington caused concern that the beloved trail may be broken.