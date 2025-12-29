California Winter Road Tripping Is A Dangerous Game Thanks To This Freak Weather Phenomenon

Northern California is known for its foggy weather, which is why there are tourist promotions for escaping the Bay Area fog. However, from late fall to early spring, Californians experience a denser type of fog from the ground up, known as tule fog, that makes driving a gamble — even for the most experienced of drivers. In November and December 2025, locals and visitors through California's Central Valley dealt with one of the most persistent tule fog events in recent memory, lasting weeks and extending 400 miles across the Sacramento Valley, the San Joaquin Valley, parts of the Bay Area, and even as far south as Los Angeles.

This type of fog — technically a form of radiation fog — develops when the air closest to the ground cools at night and becomes trapped, turning it into a fog. In California's bowl-shaped Central Valley, that moisture gets locked in, enabling fog to form each evening after sunset. Tule fog also has a chilling effect on temperatures, contributing to below-average temperatures across the Bay Area and Central Valley, often sending cities like San Francisco, Sacramento, and South Lake Tahoe into temps several degrees cooler than normal. While California's tule fog can offer agricultural benefits, such as helping orchards meet critical chill requirements for crops like nuts and fruit and keeping them hydrated, the dense gray blanket is extremely hazardous for central California drivers, reducing visibility to near zero at times.