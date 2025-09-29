One Of Samantha Brown's Top Fall Getaway Picks Is A California Coastal Road Trip With Unmatched Scenery
Travel host Samantha Brown has shared a wealth of knowledge with her fans over the years. Whether it's Brown's suggestion to consider leaving hot beaches behind in summer or her favorite airport in the world, she has thoughts. And considering her 25 years of experience as a professional traveler, we often find ourselves agreeing with her, including when it comes to autumn travel. One of Brown's favorite spots for an ideal fall getaway is along California's Central Coast. "There's nothing like road or bike-tripping the Pacific Coast Highway," Brown told Parade. The Pacific Coast Highway is also known as California's Highway 1, and it certainly does makes for a fantastic road trip. It's 655 miles long, and for Brown, a standout section of this famous highway is between Monterey and Big Sur.
Fall is one of the best times to visit the Big Sur and Monterey area because much of the summer crowds have cleared out and the weather is still idyllic. Summer in Big Sur and Monterey can often start with foggy mornings, but by fall, you often get clear (or at least clearer) days. Early fall often brings the warmest weather, with temperatures reaching over 70 degrees Fahrenheit. And while Monterey and Big Sur may not have the dramatic fall foliage that other parts of the country have, you can see the bright yellows of the bigleaf maples dotted through the forested hillsides.
Samantha Brown's favorite spots in Big Sur and Monterey
As for where to go on your Monterey and Big Sur autumn expedition, Samantha Brown has some favorite spots. In an episode of "Samantha Brown's Places to Love," she noted that one of the highlights in the area was Monterey Bay Aquarium, confirming it as a great place to learn about sea life; it is one of America's best aquariums, after all. In Big Sur, she stopped by the famous Bixby Bridge and McWay Falls at Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park. Brown also visited Nepenthe, a famous restaurant overlooking the ocean.
If you're looking to explore the area on two wheels, Big Sur Adventures is a well-reviewed company that runs e-bike tours out of Monterey and Carmel, including one that takes you along much of California's famous 17-Mile Drive. Along with tours, it offers rentals, and it's the same company that Brown used when she explored the area on bike.
Fall's also a great time to get in on some of the area's unique annual festivals. The Monterey Jazz Festival at the end of September is three days of fantastic music. The Big Sur Jade Festival is held in October; Big Sur is known for its rare jade, which you can find at the postcard-worthy Jade Cove. The festival brings in gemstone artists from around the country, and you can sample local food, beers, and wines while enjoying live music (proceeds support area schools). Then there's the Big Sur Food & Wine Festival. It's held in November with events at some of Big Sur's most storied venues.