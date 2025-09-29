One Of Samantha Brown's Top Fall Getaway Picks Is A California Coastal Road Trip With Unmatched Scenery

Travel host Samantha Brown has shared a wealth of knowledge with her fans over the years. Whether it's Brown's suggestion to consider leaving hot beaches behind in summer or her favorite airport in the world, she has thoughts. And considering her 25 years of experience as a professional traveler, we often find ourselves agreeing with her, including when it comes to autumn travel. One of Brown's favorite spots for an ideal fall getaway is along California's Central Coast. "There's nothing like road or bike-tripping the Pacific Coast Highway," Brown told Parade. The Pacific Coast Highway is also known as California's Highway 1, and it certainly does makes for a fantastic road trip. It's 655 miles long, and for Brown, a standout section of this famous highway is between Monterey and Big Sur.

Fall is one of the best times to visit the Big Sur and Monterey area because much of the summer crowds have cleared out and the weather is still idyllic. Summer in Big Sur and Monterey can often start with foggy mornings, but by fall, you often get clear (or at least clearer) days. Early fall often brings the warmest weather, with temperatures reaching over 70 degrees Fahrenheit. And while Monterey and Big Sur may not have the dramatic fall foliage that other parts of the country have, you can see the bright yellows of the bigleaf maples dotted through the forested hillsides.