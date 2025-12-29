Rick Steves Shares When It's Better To Get A Taxi Instead Of Public Transportation In Venice

Our favorite wine-loving, globe-trotting, travel oracle, Rick Steves, is brimming with useful pointers and suggestions for the viewers of his "Monday Night Travel" vlog series who are headed to Italy, part of his. There's nothing better than a good Venice tip, as the stunning canal city in Northeast Italy benefits from some demystifying. Its somewhat labyrinthine layout of canals and alleys can overwhelm the first-time visitor.

On the surface, it might seem that the cheapest way to get around Venice is the vaporetto, large water bus boats that make up the backbone of Venice's public transport service. Steves' jokes that the vaporetto "are just like city buses elsewhere, but if you get off between stops you can drown" before confessing that these days, he's become keen on the city's water taxis.

As a vaporetto water bus ride is now €9.50 ($11.50) per person, per ticket, which lasts up to 75 minutes from validating it (excluding the boats to/from the airport) Steves' states that the luxurious water taxis are a better option if you're traveling in a group of four or more. "It's about €50 ($58) for a short taxi ride." He goes on to say that "...it's scenic. You can stand in the open top and enjoy everything around you." He further enthuses in his YouTube video, "If there are four of you, it's almost a wash." Four individuals taking the vaporetto would collectively pay $40 a ride, so for $2.50 more per person, and you would get a private water taxi, the elegant, small wooden speed boats that serve Venice. Like regular cabs, water taxi fares vary depending on your journey, but are much more convenient, collecting you from your hotel or point of arrival.