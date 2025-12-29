This Affordable Lowe's Insulation Is An Underrated Winter Camping Essential

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If sitting between four walls tends to make you crazy when the wind grows cold and the snow starts to fall, it might be time to plan a winter camping trip. Whether you're in a tent, an RV, or have a pop-up camper, camping in the cold is a whole different beast than it is in the summer, where you can grab a few sleeping bags and drift off under the stars. You need to know the rules for winter camping to stay healthy and safe, assess your cold tolerance, and determine the appropriate gear to bring. There are some great tips and tricks out there, like making a low-tech DIY camping pillow and changing your clothes inside your sleeping bag. However, there is a relatively inexpensive winter camping essential you may not have considered: Reflectix Insulation.

This insulation looks like mylar-covered bubble wrap, which can be the perfect way to keep the chill away from your body if you're sleeping in a tent, and to retain heat inside an RV or pop-up camper. We're basing this on reviews posted on TikTok, YouTube, and travel blogs, as well as its popularity among van lifers, with sources including TikTok user @campthropology, the Adventure Journal blog, and posters in Reddit's r/VanLife. (Also, I've used a similar product myself during my time at Syracuse University in upstate New York to help keep my car warm while traveling.) This home insulation product costs about $30 for a 50-square-foot (24-inch by 25-foot) roll at Lowe's and is similarly priced on Amazon.