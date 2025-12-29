The Chicago Pizzeria With Deep-Dish Decadence Continuously Ranked A Top Spot By Locals
Chicago's culinary landscape is packed with world-famous deep-dish institutions like Pizzeria Uno, Giordano's, and Gino's East, but one local spot repeatedly ranks as the best in all of Chicago: Pequod's Pizza. Since its 1971 opening in the suburb of Morton Grove, the Chicago-style deep-dish favorite has been continuously ranked in the top spot by locals, and its fame has gone national. Yelp ranked it the No. 1 pizza place in the country, and it has enjoyed critical acclaim on the cover of SAVEUR magazine and in hit TV series like "Somebody Feed Phil" and "The Bear." Of course, Windy City locals embraced its deep-dish decadence for decades before all the national attention.
Non-locals might not realize there are several different styles of deep-dish pizza, with Pequod's representing a signature variation of the classic pie. In its case, the deep-dish pizza features a caramelized cheese crust that founder Burt Katz first started developing in the early 1960s at one of his earlier pizza places, The Inferno. Pequod's caramelization process starts with pressing the dough and letting it rise in the pan, and then placing a ring of cheese around the edges. The pizza maestros then add sauce and toppings before finishing it off with Pecorino Romano cheese. When the pies come out of the oven, the crust appears burnt but tastes amazing. In 1992, Pequod's opened a second location in Chicago proper, specifically the Lincoln Park neighborhood, with both locations offering its unique take on the local classic.
Pequod's also serves thin-crust pies and leafy green salads, but you gotta wonder if anyone's ever actually ordered one. Drink options include wine, spirits, and craft beer by the pitcher, including its own IPA produced by Chicago's own Spiteful Brewing.
Why locals love Pequod's
Within the Chi Town pizza scene, Pequod's offers another major plus that goes beyond its thick caramelized pies: table reservations. Those on a mission to explore Chicago's must-visit restaurants for deep-dish pizza will want to stop at Gino's East, for example, but you're gonna have to wait in line. Giordano's? Same thing. Pequod's is one of the few iconic spots where you can reserve your table in advance at either the Morton Grove or Lincoln Park location. Both spots have a divey vibe that makes them feel fun and local, even if they won't make the list for the most beautiful restaurant in Chicago.
Still, the ability to make reservations is just one reason to love Pequod's. In a pair of five-star reviews on Yelp, Ryan C. proclaimed, "Pequod's Pizza isn't just a meal, it's an experience, and honestly, it's everything people say it is and more," while Brielle B. wrote, "I honestly can't recommend Pequod's enough.... I'm usually not even a deep dish fan, but this one changed my mind completely." Even the tourists recognize the love. In another five-star review, avid pizza reviewer Johnny N. of NYC noted, "When I crowdsourced Chicago recs from my instagram story, Pequod's was the most recommended restaurant regardless of type of food. It was the people's champ."
Visiting just any deep-dish pizzeria can be an instant ticket to a total tourist trap, so it's recommended to visit a spot like Pequod's that the locals continue to rank highly. For those who can't make the trek to Chicago, however, the pizza might be able to come to you. Those willing to splurge can have Pequod's pizza delivered nationally through Gold Belly.