Chicago's culinary landscape is packed with world-famous deep-dish institutions like Pizzeria Uno, Giordano's, and Gino's East, but one local spot repeatedly ranks as the best in all of Chicago: Pequod's Pizza. Since its 1971 opening in the suburb of Morton Grove, the Chicago-style deep-dish favorite has been continuously ranked in the top spot by locals, and its fame has gone national. Yelp ranked it the No. 1 pizza place in the country, and it has enjoyed critical acclaim on the cover of SAVEUR magazine and in hit TV series like "Somebody Feed Phil" and "The Bear." Of course, Windy City locals embraced its deep-dish decadence for decades before all the national attention.

Non-locals might not realize there are several different styles of deep-dish pizza, with Pequod's representing a signature variation of the classic pie. In its case, the deep-dish pizza features a caramelized cheese crust that founder Burt Katz first started developing in the early 1960s at one of his earlier pizza places, The Inferno. Pequod's caramelization process starts with pressing the dough and letting it rise in the pan, and then placing a ring of cheese around the edges. The pizza maestros then add sauce and toppings before finishing it off with Pecorino Romano cheese. When the pies come out of the oven, the crust appears burnt but tastes amazing. In 1992, Pequod's opened a second location in Chicago proper, specifically the Lincoln Park neighborhood, with both locations offering its unique take on the local classic.

Pequod's also serves thin-crust pies and leafy green salads, but you gotta wonder if anyone's ever actually ordered one. Drink options include wine, spirits, and craft beer by the pitcher, including its own IPA produced by Chicago's own Spiteful Brewing.