Chicago Residents Say These 5 Local Restaurants Are The Most Beautiful
In a city with a culinary panorama as vast as Chicago, it's nearly impossible to come up with a list of its best restaurants that doesn't run into the thousands. From the fine dining at Michelin-starred Smyth and Ever, to the best hot dog stands rated by customers, the city is a paradise of amazing bites.
When it comes down to the most beautiful restaurants in the Windy City, however, locals have consistent picks that range from traditional Italian to foliage-filled spaces with modern American fare and upmarket French-Vietnamese. While these eateries are guaranteed to fill your belly, we also chose them based on how they fill your senses with elements like visually stunning surroundings, architecture, and overall atmosphere.
For all five of these Chicago gems, reviewers have taken to TripAdvisor and Google to comment on the stand-out features. We sifted through those to select the finest examples before taking a peek at Reddit reviews to sift through local takes and hidden gem recommendations. This variety of resources finally resulted in the list below. Thanks to Chicago's spread of gourmand excellence, these five restaurants also differ in location, from River North and Downtown establishments going strong for decades, to places worth the drive to the city's suburbs.
Tre Dita
Tre Dita is the only Chicago restaurant to feature among the "50 Most Beautiful Restaurants in the United States" according to a 2024 roundup by People and OpenTable. That's no mean feat, considering its competitors ranged from "Art Deco mansions to mountaintop chalets", according to People. A classic Italian restaurant serving Tuscan dishes with unbeatable Lake Michigan and Chicago River views, Tre Dita is located inside the glamorous 5-star St Regis Hotel in downtown Chicago. That's ideal if you want to wash down your meal with a delectable glass of Chianti before sauntering back to your cozy suite.
Praised by the judges for its ideal location that straddles these two bodies of water, and for its "swanky dining room", Tre Dita also features in local Reddit recommendations of the most stunning places for an unforgettable dinner in Chicago. The decor is simple but classy, with round, white tablecloth-topped tables and oblong lamps that add a softly lit ambiance. Tre Dita's counterpart, Japanese restaurant Miru, also gets a mention on Reddit and is located in the same building. So, if you want to enjoy an Italian dinner, but fancy a lunch straight from Tokyo without having to leave behind the incredible views, you're in luck.
Le Colonial
French-Vietnamese restaurant Le Colonial has taken its mission of elegant grandeur seriously. Tables set aglow by luminaries define the main dining room, dubbed La Veranda, while tropical jungle greenery, vibrant wallpaper, and round mahogany tables are the stars of the Monkey Parlour and the intimate Lounge. But with glitz and sophistication come certain requirements. Le Colonial has a strict dress code banning active wear, hoodies, and hats, and instead encourages diners to opt for classy, smart attire.
Mere minutes from the John Hancock Center, the famed Chicago skyscraper with dizzying views of the lake and city, Le Colonial has a wealth of history to share with its diners. A reiteration of the homonymous New York restaurant, the Windy City sister restaurant is similarly fashioned after the Vietnamese city of Ho Chi Minh in the 1920s. The traditional Vietnamese menu includes dishes like crispy shrimp and pork rolls, indulgent seafood stews, and moreish stir fries. While many diners highlight the stunning atmosphere and overall experience, it's worth noting that some say the "eye-watering prices" do not reflect the value of the food, while others are satisfied but still acknowledge that prices are high.
North Pond
For those who want to dine in a woodland wonderland, North Pond's location in the heart of Lincoln Park makes it the perfect special occasion spot. Serving a five-course tasting menu for dinner and a set price three-course menu on Sundays, North Pond focuses on local, seasonal produce and modern American cuisine. The restaurant is only open for dinner on weekends from Thursday to Saturday, and on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for brunch and again for dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Reddit reviewers raved about North Pond, touting that it has a "fantastic location" and "very stunning atmosphere". This hidden gem is located on North Cannon Drive, right by Lincoln Park's North Pond. The simple and relaxing dark wood interior mirrors the ambience of the nearby trees, visible from the French windows. Even better, just outside is one of the best views of downtown Chicago, reflected in the water of the pond. This intimate setting is popular enough to demand a reservation. Make sure to call in advance if you want to snatch one of the limited seats. Whether you are going for a late lunch or early dinner, it's worth strolling through the Lincoln Park Conservatory, Chicago's free 'urban oasis' with its Victorian glass architecture, located a breezy 10-minute walk from the restaurant.
Gibsons Italia
The opulent meridian ceiling and a dining room that looks out onto the Chicago skyline are what make Gibsons Italia a worthy contender on this list, according to locals on Reddit. "You can't beat it at sunset for the views," one Redditor says, and it's easy to see why, with a prime location where the Chicago River splits dramatically.
Serving steakhouse classics with an Italian twist, a meal at Gibsons Italia can easily climb into the hundreds — especially when opting for the prime meat cuts available. But the glitzy surroundings and modern atmosphere are what bring in repeat customers. The super-modern roof deck with panoramic views of the city is undoubtedly the star of the show. Though the interiors are pretty gorgeous, too. For those keen to luxuriate in the private dining space, Gibsons offers its elegant Board Room with floor-to-ceiling windows where you can observe the skyline surrounded by your closest friends or family.
The Tavern
Shift the focus outside of the city boundaries, and you'll find dozens of spectacular establishments, some rooted in the same spot for multiple decades. The Tavern, an old-style steakhouse with stunning decor and affordable, high-end food located in Libertyville, is proof of that. Its floors, coated in deep red Persian rugs, and ceilings adorned with multicolored chandeliers make it a beautiful venue to choose as a backdrop for a special occasion dinner. Adding to the charm are the exposed dark wood beams and mahogany fireplace. You could easily be inside a rustic, Turkish lounge, with lights and arches fashioned in North African style, all without leaving the Chicago area code.
This multi-award-winning restaurant has been going strong for almost half a century. Its extensive menu accommodates both the boujee and comfort food-seeking palates, featuring steakhouse classics and American fare. The latter includes coastal delights such as oysters and blue crab, and elevated versions of everyday dishes such as mac 'n' cheese, pork chop Milanese-style, and seared halibut.
Our Methodology
We combed through reviews penned by Chicago locals in search of the best recommendations, from trusted user websites including Reddit, Google Reviews, and Tripadvisor. We compared against restaurants' official galleries, and paid specific attention to residents' impressions on atmosphere, including interior decor and exterior presence of each restaurant featured on the list.
As reviews on food quality and affordability are also incredibly important, we strived to feature only beautiful venues that have a strong food rating (4 stars and above) across the board. Happy dining!