Chicago Residents Say These 5 Local Restaurants Are The Most Beautiful

In a city with a culinary panorama as vast as Chicago, it's nearly impossible to come up with a list of its best restaurants that doesn't run into the thousands. From the fine dining at Michelin-starred Smyth and Ever, to the best hot dog stands rated by customers, the city is a paradise of amazing bites.

When it comes down to the most beautiful restaurants in the Windy City, however, locals have consistent picks that range from traditional Italian to foliage-filled spaces with modern American fare and upmarket French-Vietnamese. While these eateries are guaranteed to fill your belly, we also chose them based on how they fill your senses with elements like visually stunning surroundings, architecture, and overall atmosphere.

For all five of these Chicago gems, reviewers have taken to TripAdvisor and Google to comment on the stand-out features. We sifted through those to select the finest examples before taking a peek at Reddit reviews to sift through local takes and hidden gem recommendations. This variety of resources finally resulted in the list below. Thanks to Chicago's spread of gourmand excellence, these five restaurants also differ in location, from River North and Downtown establishments going strong for decades, to places worth the drive to the city's suburbs.