Chicago's 10 Must-Visit Restaurants For Deep-Dish Pizza

The simple question — which city has the best pizza — has kept America's largest cities engaged for the better part of a century, ever since sauce and cheese on dough became a comfort staple across the country. Although cities like Detroit, New Haven, and Portland are all contenders, the two biggest rivals have always been New York (known for its thin crusts) and Chicago, famous for its deep-dish pies baked with cheese on the bottom instead of the top. The playful competition has even been brought before Congress — well, kind of. "I love my dear friend [Connecticut Rep.] Rosa DeLauro, but to be frank, I had no idea she had such poor taste in pizza. It's no question that Chicago's deep-dish reigns supreme," Illinois Representative Jan Schakowsky told The Hill, joking, "I guess I'll have to give her a taste of what real pizza tastes like."

According to the historian Peter Regas (per National Geographic), deep-dish was invented by Ric Ricardo in 1943. Ricardo was inspired by recipes from his native southern Italy, and used the cast-iron pans in Pizzeria Uno's kitchen to dream up an inch-deep, part-casserole, part-pizza creation. Now, there's no shortage of deep-dish joints across the Windy City.

Finding somewhere to sample the famous Chicago food can sometimes feel like a tourist trap, and that's why you'll want to study up on which places are must-visits. Factoring in everything from the opinions of renowned chef Anthony Bourdain to Yelp reviews, we've curated a list of the top deep-dish joints in the Chicago area that will guarantee you a perfectly proportioned bite of sauce, cheese, and dough.