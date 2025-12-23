Rick Steves Says This Steam Train Through The Scottish Highlands Is The Real Train To Hogwarts

Imagine you're settling in for a "Harry Potter" movie marathon. The first movie ends, "The Chamber of Secrets" is up next, and you eventually reach one of the iconic scenes — Harry and Ron flying the enchanted car across the length of a curved stone bridge as the Hogwarts Express barrels behind them, streaking plumes of steam in its wake. You're probably thinking to yourself, "what an ingenious example of CGI and special effects work," because surely the steam locomotive can't be real, and no such stone bridge could exist.

On the contrary, while the flying car was of course a spot of animatronic trickery, the Hogwarts Express is in fact quite real. It just isn't called the Hogwarts Express. In a post to his website, travel expert Rick Steves revealed that the speeding locomotive seen in "The Chamber of Secrets" film is the Jacobite Steam Train, a railway line which trundles across the curving track of Glenfinnan Viaduct amidst the sweeping slopes of Loch Shiel in the Scottish Highlands. Passengers can buy a ticket for the Jacobite Steam Train and hop aboard the real-life train to Hogwarts, which is one of the best activities you can't skip in Scotland.

The train doesn't really go to Hogwarts, of course, but it's still a great movie destination you can visit. Departing from Fort William, the Jacobite Steam Train chugs its way to Mallaig, a quaint coastal village, before returning to Fort William about six hours later, giving passengers a thrilling full-day experience. Two viewpoints on the hillsides flanking Glenfinnan Viaduct are popular with Potterheads waiting to snap a photo. Even if you aren't a "Harry Potter" fan, gazing out upon the viaduct's swooping stone arches amidst Scotland's windswept mountains will be a once-in-a-lifetime moment.