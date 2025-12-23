Rick Steves Says This Steam Train Through The Scottish Highlands Is The Real Train To Hogwarts
Imagine you're settling in for a "Harry Potter" movie marathon. The first movie ends, "The Chamber of Secrets" is up next, and you eventually reach one of the iconic scenes — Harry and Ron flying the enchanted car across the length of a curved stone bridge as the Hogwarts Express barrels behind them, streaking plumes of steam in its wake. You're probably thinking to yourself, "what an ingenious example of CGI and special effects work," because surely the steam locomotive can't be real, and no such stone bridge could exist.
On the contrary, while the flying car was of course a spot of animatronic trickery, the Hogwarts Express is in fact quite real. It just isn't called the Hogwarts Express. In a post to his website, travel expert Rick Steves revealed that the speeding locomotive seen in "The Chamber of Secrets" film is the Jacobite Steam Train, a railway line which trundles across the curving track of Glenfinnan Viaduct amidst the sweeping slopes of Loch Shiel in the Scottish Highlands. Passengers can buy a ticket for the Jacobite Steam Train and hop aboard the real-life train to Hogwarts, which is one of the best activities you can't skip in Scotland.
The train doesn't really go to Hogwarts, of course, but it's still a great movie destination you can visit. Departing from Fort William, the Jacobite Steam Train chugs its way to Mallaig, a quaint coastal village, before returning to Fort William about six hours later, giving passengers a thrilling full-day experience. Two viewpoints on the hillsides flanking Glenfinnan Viaduct are popular with Potterheads waiting to snap a photo. Even if you aren't a "Harry Potter" fan, gazing out upon the viaduct's swooping stone arches amidst Scotland's windswept mountains will be a once-in-a-lifetime moment.
Planning your journey on the Jacobite Steam Train
Tickets for the Jacobite Steam Train are guaranteed to sell out quickly, so booking in advance is recommended. Choose from vintage carriages with standard seating, or first-class carriages with plush upholstery, and for an extra fee, you can even add a tasty high tea experience to be served scones with clotted cream and finger sandwiches during the journey. Trains leaving from the Scottish capital, Edinburgh, will get you to Fort William in just around four hours.
There are only two train services per day, departing in the morning and afternoon. The morning train leaves Fort William at 10:15 a.m., returning at 4:03 p.m., while the afternoon train departs at 12:50 p.m. and arrives back at 6:52 p.m. (at the time of writing). The journey from Fort William to Mallaig takes roughly two hours, and passengers are given a window of just under two hours to explore the area before the train makes its return trip to Fort William. A footpath along Mallaig's harbor leads to panoramic vistas of the highland slopes framing the boats on the water, while the Crab & Creel is a popular seafood shack to stop for lunch. A must-try while in Scotland is the cullen skink, a creamy fish soup.
For hardcore Potterheads, set aside a weekend for the Jacobite Steam Train experience, so you can enjoy the full-day journey aboard the train, then head to the viewpoints at Glenfinnan Viaduct the next day to capture photos of the Hogwarts Express from afar. Make your way to Glenfinnan, a stunning Scottish hamlet, then hike the short trail from Glenfinnan Station up the hillside to reach both viewpoints. Whether you're on the Jacobite itself or watching the carriages across the highland scenery, it will be unforgettable.