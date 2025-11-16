10 Exotic Movie Destinations You Can Visit Around The World
Ask anyone what their hobbies are, and you'll often find cinema and travel at the top of their lists. When you combine the two, you're taking things to a whole new level. The allure of a movie location can often be so strong among fans that it can become a bucket-list hotspot within days of release. While that can lead to crowds suddenly arriving en masse, nothing can stop that urge to visit after your magical movie moment. Exploring the backdrops of your cinematic fantasies and transporting yourself to mythical or iconic places is basically the stuff of dreams. Nowadays, film and tourism industries even partner up to capitalize on this trend, selling maps, guides, and themed tours that enable fans to walk in their favorite characters' footsteps.
This list focuses on exotic movie locations, so we are leaving North America behind to explore the rest of the world. From ancient temples and fairy-tale castles to imposing forts and iconic landmarks, these destinations showcase nature's starring role, too. They aren't necessarily remote or expensive to visit, either — some exotic movie destinations are a lot more accessible than you might think. And once the tour is over, you still have the rest of that wonderful country to explore. Here are 10 film locations abroad you can either dream about or book and make a reality.
Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, Skellig Michael, Ireland
The Skellig Islands sit eight miles offshore from Portmagee in southwest County Kerry, Ireland. Skellig Michael is the main island. It's a rugged rock that rises 715 feet out of the sea and is home to a well-preserved sixth-century monastic settlement that served as the ideal hideaway for the hermit-like Luke Skywalker in 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." It also featured prominently throughout 2017's "The Last Jedi," with the stone beehive huts — once home to St. Fionán's monks — serving as the landmark setting for Luke's Jedi temple.
It was the cameo appearance at the end of "The Force Awakens" that initially made the island an iconic destination. As Rey — a Force-sensitive woman and potential Jedi — climbed the island's ancient stone pathway in search of the elusive Luke (whom audiences had waited the entire movie to see), she was met by a silent, disheveled figure. However, fans had to wait two more years to find out what happened.
At the start of "The Last Jedi," Rey handed Luke the lightsaber she had carried across the galaxy. He took it in his cold, mechanical hand before pausing and staring straight at the confused woman for what was a comically long time. Much to the shock of her and everyone watching, he tossed the weapon over his shoulder and into the Atlantic. It was a scene that split opinions — but whatever you think, there's no doubt the settlement named after Saint Michael the Archangel captured the audience's imagination. You can visit the island by boat tour, and while this UNESCO World Heritage Site is a big draw for fans of the franchise, the history and scenery offer so much to the regular tourist, too.
Four Harry Potter films, the Glenfinnan Viaduct, Scotland
Locally known as the Glenfinnan Viaduct, the so-called "Harry Potter Bridge" is located deep in the Scottish Highlands near the village of Glenfinnan. It stands high at almost 100 feet and stretches 415 yards across the River Finnan valley. The iconic viaduct features 21 huge arches and is part of the West Highland Line, one of Europe's most breathtaking train trips. It connects the towns of Fort William and Mallaig, but the Jacobite Steam Train that crosses the viaduct isn't the same engine seen as the Hogwarts Express. However, Potter fans can still rejoice in the fact that some of the carriages were used in the movies.
The train runs daily from April to October, but you need to act fast if you want a ticket. The ride is popular, and booking ahead is essential. It's an 84-mile round trip that takes in some of Scotland's most famous sights, including the country's highest mountain, Ben Nevis, and Loch Morar, Britain's deepest freshwater lake. The train sometimes stops at the viaduct for photo opportunities and to let passengers enjoy the crisp Highland air, but for more time and flexibility, you'll need to drive there. Check train times online and turn up early. The main viewing spot is a 15-minute walk from the car park, and the well-marked trail can be steep.
After you snap that perfect Instagram shot, you can visit other notable "Harry Potter" locations in Scotland. Among them are Eilean na Moine — the island used for Dumbledore's burial — and Clachaig Gully, the setting for Hagrid's hut in several films. While you're in the U.K., you might even want to visit London for more well-known Potter locations, including the magical Platform 9 ¾ at King's Cross Tube Station.
The Sound of Music, Mirabell Palace and Gardens, Austria
One of the most important sights in the city of Salzburg, Austria, is the UNESCO-protected Mirabell Palace and Gardens, which carries centuries of captivating history. Originally built in the early 17th century as a gift to an archbishop's mistress, the palace evolved over the years into a Baroque marvel. In 1818, a devastating fire destroyed much of the palace, sparing only its celebrated Marble Hall and grand staircase. That marble hall was once graced by the talents of a certain Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and is now the setting for exquisite weddings and events.
In terms of movie trivia, the Mirabell Gardens, with the palace as a prominent backdrop, were where several famous scenes from the 1965 classic "The Sound of Music" were filmed. The most memorable is the joyful sequence where Maria (Julie Andrews) and the Trapp children skip past statues, fountains, manicured lawns, and artfully arranged flowerbeds while singing "Do-Re-Mi." If you visit the city and have an interest in this movie, themed "Sound of Music" tours stop at the Mirabell Gardens, where you can soak in the film's magic. Today, the palace is home to Salzburg's administration and mayor's offices, while the garden plays host to concerts and classical performances.
Star Wars: A New Hope, Matmata, Tunisia
Matmata is a small town about 25 miles from the oasis of Gabes in the south of Tunisia. It sits at over 1,300 feet, and its cool air offers respite from the intense Saharan heat below. The otherworldly landscape is dry and dotted with giant boulders and depressions resembling craters, while shale paths wind through hills on terraced slopes and valleys bloom with purple wildflowers. The town itself is unremarkable save for its underground troglodyte caves that were created hundreds of years ago by Berber refugees. However, one of these caves is very familiar to sci-fi fans. The underground Hotel Sidi Driss appeared in the 1977 blockbuster "Star Wars." It was Luke Skywalker's home on the desert planet Tatooine, where he lived with his aunt and uncle. It also made cameo appearances in two of the later prequels.
It still looks much as it did in George Lucas' space opera all those years ago — thanks in part to "Star Wars" enthusiast Philip Vanni, who restored the hotel's cinematic look in 1995. It features five underground chambers connected by subterranean passageways, four of which serve the needs of guests with around 20 rooms. The lodgings are simple and affordable, with shared bathroom facilities and thick earthen walls that keep you naturally cool at night. A fifth chamber contains the dining cave, where fans can eat breakfast exactly where Luke did before leaving for Mos Eisley. As a final touch, walls are adorned with classic "Star Wars" memorabilia and fading behind-the-scenes photographs from the shoot.
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Petra, Jordan
Petra is the ruins of a spectacular ancient city hidden away in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. It was settled by humans as far back as 9,000 B.C., but in A.D. 551, a devastating earthquake effectively ended civilization there. The city was rediscovered in the early 19th century, and in 1985, UNESCO designated it a World Heritage Site. By 2007, it was formally declared one of the New 7 Wonders of the World, but Petra first shot to fame after it was used as a shooting location for the 1989 Steven Spielberg movie, "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade." The exterior of Al-Khazneh (The Treasury) provided the facade for the fictional Grail Temple. As what was then believed to be the final film in the franchise, its closing scene — where the heroes ride off into the sunset — remains particularly poignant. After its release, Petra received a significant boost in tourism, with annual visitor numbers surging from the thousands to nearly a million.
More recently, in 2024, archaeologists discovered a tomb beneath the Treasury containing at least 12 human skeletons, one of which was found clutching a ceramic chalice resembling the Holy Grail from the movie. As per CNN, the host of the Discovery Channel's "Expedition Unknown," Josh Gates, called it an "awesome moment of history imitating art." Jordan has many more locations for the movie buff, including the nearby UNESCO-protected desert valley named Wadi Rum. It's popular for jeep tours, stargazing, and admiring dramatic sandstone mountains, and was the setting for classic movies such as "Lawrence of Arabia," "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," "Dune," and "The Martian."
The Dark Knight Rises, Mehrangarh Fort, India
Mehrangarh Fort is a colossal monument of stone and pride perched on a cliff 400 feet above the city of Jodhpur in northwest India. Its massive walls and reddish-brown sandstone rise straight from the rock, almost indistinguishable from the cliff itself. The fort's gates are grand and jagged, with spikes once used to repel charging elephants, while inside, courtyards spill into a maze of passages, balconies, and latticed windows. It dates back approximately 500 years and has been in a constant state of construction — meaning it's an architectural mix of multiple eras, including the 20th century. It houses some of the finest palaces in India, along with a fascinating museum that is home to significant artistic and cultural collections from Central Rajasthan and Marwar-Jodhpur spanning the 17th through 19th centuries. Among them are miniature paintings, weapons and armor, textiles, and decorative arts.
That said, movie fans are likely there for the Batman connection, because this is the brutal compound where Bane imprisons a broken Bruce Wayne in "The Dark Knight Rises." While the famous climbing sequence was filmed elsewhere, the fort's striking exterior is instantly recognizable to Bat-fans — and many visitors can't resist reenacting the moment when Wayne finally climbs to freedom. However, it's such an impressive location that even Bat-fans will set aside their movie pilgrimage to simply admire the fort for what it truly is — a testament to centuries of Indian craftsmanship and history.
The Beach, Maya Bay, Thailand
On the uninhabited Thai island of Phi Phi Leh is a beach regarded as one of the world's best. The water resembles liquid gemstones — crystalline turquoise in the shallows, deepening to emerald green where the bay opens to the sea. Towering limestone cliffs shrouded in lush jungle embrace the instantly recognizable crescent of pearl-white sand, creating an amphitheater of raw, primal beauty. "Trust me, it's paradise," said Leonardo DiCaprio when his narration introduced "The Beach" in 2000. He wasn't wrong.
The film centers on a hidden utopia discovered by DiCaprio's character, Richard, after he's handed a mysterious, hand-drawn map — and that beach was Maya Bay. Following the movie's release, throngs of tourists descended upon the island in the hope of finding their own slice of paradise. Unfortunately, too many showed up, and Phi Phi Leh was closed to tourism in 2018 for a massive rehabilitation program. During the closure, coral fragments were replanted, and schools of blacktip reef sharks returned.
By 2022, Maya Bay reopened to tourism — but under strict conditions. You can visit this stunning location once again, but the bay is now devoid of the armada of tourist boats. Daily visitors are limited to one-hour slots and funneled in via a newly built jetty behind the island — and swimming is strictly prohibited. If that all seems a little too regimented for you, you can visit other locations from "The Beach" in Thailand, including Haeo Suwat Falls in Khao Yai National Park. Closer to Maya Bay is another famous movie location — Ko Tapu. This seductive tropical destination is informally known as "James Bond Island" because of its appearance in "The Man With the Golden Gun."
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Angkor Thom, Cambodia
Many people refer to the filming location for "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" as Angkor Wat. But the truth is, it was primarily filmed at Ta Prohm, a temple within the greater Angkor Wat complex. Some scenes were also shot at another temple in the complex, the Bayon, renowned for its giant, instantly recognizable stone heads. While the entire complex should be considered a wonder of the world, distinguishing between the temples matters for visitors. Angkor Wat, the headline act, feels like an archaeological marvel, but Ta Prohm still carries that romantic sense of discovery. With roots and vines gripping its crumbling walls like pythons suffocating prey, it's still very much like stumbling upon ancient ruins that the jungle reclaimed centuries ago.
Ta Prohm was constructed in the late 12th century by King Jayavarman VII. It was a dedicated Buddhist monastery, university, and home to around 12,500 people, while around 80,000 more lived in the surrounding settlements. The most iconic feature of the temple is a prominent silk-cotton tree that has grown out of the stone itself and spread its roots across the slabs like the facehugger from "Alien." This type of tree is light and hollow, so it can rest on the stone while the roots descend in search of soil without damaging the structure. However, one look at the iconic tree at Ta Prohm, and it certainly appears like it has a tight grip on the temple. It is quite the sight, and, perhaps fittingly, it has been determined that restoring Ta Prohm to its original state is impossible — the temple and the tree will forever be one.
Kong: Skull Island, North Vietnam
The 2017 movie about the legendary giant gorilla, "Kong: Skull Island," was shot in several locations, including O'ahu, Hawaii, and Queensland, Australia. But it was the scenes filmed in Vietnam that provided the most realistic prehistoric setting, with its surreal karst peaks on both land and sea. Quang Binh was among the first locations where the crew shot, with Chuot Cave, Yen Phu Lake, and Cha Noi Valley representing the isolated island where crash survivors confronted the massive Titan, King Kong. However, it was the small province of Ninh Binh, with its peaceful winding rivers, verdant jungle, and dramatic limestone formations, that served as a major filming location.
Ninh Binh is often called "Halong Bay on Land," and it's here where the ominous bloody paw print on one of the limestone karsts hinted at the terror the expedition was about to encounter. But the actual Halong Bay, around 225 kilometers northeast, was another prominent location used in the movie. It provided the backdrop for the expedition's storm-battered arrival to Skull Island, with the bay's dramatic seascape of almost 2,000 limestone islands dotted along 120 kilometers of coastline creating an otherworldly panorama. These distinctive karst formations are also featured on the movie's official poster, and touring all the "Kong: Skull Island" locations either independently or on a tour is easily done from Vietnam's capital, Hanoi.
The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Matamata, New Zealand
On New Zealand's North Island lies a movie set that every single "Lord of the Rings" fan must visit at least once in their lifetime. On the private Alexander Farm, near the town of Matamata, the Hobbiton Movie Set recreates the fictional village of Hobbiton in the Shire, home to beloved characters Bilbo, Frodo, and Sam in all three movies. The set was also used in "The Hobbit" trilogy and was the perfect location for filmmakers, since the farm was secluded. This not only gave the crew privacy but also ensured there were no rogue backdrop violations like the white van that strayed onto a scene in "Braveheart."
Upon visiting the set, you'll notice that there aren't any lightweight props. It is complete with heavy doors, wooden gates, and sturdy walls. There are no plastic substitutes or flimsy props here, and the groundskeepers continuously plant seasonal produce throughout the year. The site features 44 hobbit homes, and visitors can step inside one on Bagshot Row to experience these charming dwellings firsthand. The Green Dragon Inn is also operational and serves drinks, including the low-alcohol beer the cast had to make do with during filming, while the Millhouse serves up breakfast on specific tours.
Methodology
For this list, we scoured countless movie locations from around the world to find those that best fit our "exotic" theme. We specifically sought out popular movies that were filmed on location in places travelers can visit, and around half were included based on personal experience. The result is a collection of film locations — from timeless classics to modern blockbusters — that anyone can appreciate and, hopefully, feel inspired to add to their next travel itinerary.