10 Exotic Movie Destinations You Can Visit Around The World

The Skellig Islands sit eight miles offshore from Portmagee in southwest County Kerry, Ireland. Skellig Michael is the main island. It's a rugged rock that rises 715 feet out of the sea and is home to a well-preserved sixth-century monastic settlement that served as the ideal hideaway for the hermit-like Luke Skywalker in 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." It also featured prominently throughout 2017's "The Last Jedi," with the stone beehive huts — once home to St. Fionán's monks — serving as the landmark setting for Luke's Jedi temple.

It was the cameo appearance at the end of "The Force Awakens" that initially made the island an iconic destination. As Rey — a Force-sensitive woman and potential Jedi — climbed the island's ancient stone pathway in search of the elusive Luke (whom audiences had waited the entire movie to see), she was met by a silent, disheveled figure. However, fans had to wait two more years to find out what happened.

At the start of "The Last Jedi," Rey handed Luke the lightsaber she had carried across the galaxy. He took it in his cold, mechanical hand before pausing and staring straight at the confused woman for what was a comically long time. Much to the shock of her and everyone watching, he tossed the weapon over his shoulder and into the Atlantic. It was a scene that split opinions — but whatever you think, there's no doubt the settlement named after Saint Michael the Archangel captured the audience's imagination. You can visit the island by boat tour, and while this UNESCO World Heritage Site is a big draw for fans of the franchise, the history and scenery offer so much to the regular tourist, too.