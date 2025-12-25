Secluded In Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Camera-Shaped Rental With Unique Amenities

Nothing says mountain getaway like a cozy Airbnb tucked deep in nature — but few rentals deliver a vacation aesthetic quite like a camera-shaped cabin, complete with a lens-shaped window where guests can curl up in a king bed 15 feet off the ground and take in sweeping forest views. That's exactly what travelers will find at The Lens Lodge, located less than 100 miles north of Atlanta in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Georgia.

The Lens Lodge sits just a short drive from popular mountain towns like Ellijay, a rustic hub known for waterfalls and wineries, and Blue Ridge, an artsy enclave and one of the South's most renowned mountain towns, often called the gateway to Appalachia. Stretching from Pennsylvania to the Peach State, the Blue Ridge province encompasses multiple mountain ranges, including the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Great Smoky Mountains. Here, visitors experience a unique blend of Southern hospitality and high-elevation serenity.

Designed as a creative destination for Airbnb's 2022 OMG! Category competition, the lodge was originally called "Giant Camera Atop a Georgia Mountain." It pairs its eye-catching exterior with a cozy interior and top-tier amenities, including a rainfall shower, electric fireplace, outdoor fire pit, hot tub, and even a Polaroid camera for guests to use during their stay. With roughly 250 reviews at the time of writing and an impressive 4.98-star rating, the rental ranks among Airbnb's top-rated listings. "The best experience we've ever had staying at an Airbnb!" wrote one guest. "The mountains surrounding the place were a beautiful sight to wake up to. Upon arrival, the place was in perfect condition — you can really tell the host goes the extra mile." Another reviewer called it "a once-in-a-lifetime place to stay," praising the cabin's thoughtful design and the welcoming small-town feel of nearby Ellijay.