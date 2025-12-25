Secluded In Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Camera-Shaped Rental With Unique Amenities
Nothing says mountain getaway like a cozy Airbnb tucked deep in nature — but few rentals deliver a vacation aesthetic quite like a camera-shaped cabin, complete with a lens-shaped window where guests can curl up in a king bed 15 feet off the ground and take in sweeping forest views. That's exactly what travelers will find at The Lens Lodge, located less than 100 miles north of Atlanta in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Georgia.
The Lens Lodge sits just a short drive from popular mountain towns like Ellijay, a rustic hub known for waterfalls and wineries, and Blue Ridge, an artsy enclave and one of the South's most renowned mountain towns, often called the gateway to Appalachia. Stretching from Pennsylvania to the Peach State, the Blue Ridge province encompasses multiple mountain ranges, including the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Great Smoky Mountains. Here, visitors experience a unique blend of Southern hospitality and high-elevation serenity.
Designed as a creative destination for Airbnb's 2022 OMG! Category competition, the lodge was originally called "Giant Camera Atop a Georgia Mountain." It pairs its eye-catching exterior with a cozy interior and top-tier amenities, including a rainfall shower, electric fireplace, outdoor fire pit, hot tub, and even a Polaroid camera for guests to use during their stay. With roughly 250 reviews at the time of writing and an impressive 4.98-star rating, the rental ranks among Airbnb's top-rated listings. "The best experience we've ever had staying at an Airbnb!" wrote one guest. "The mountains surrounding the place were a beautiful sight to wake up to. Upon arrival, the place was in perfect condition — you can really tell the host goes the extra mile." Another reviewer called it "a once-in-a-lifetime place to stay," praising the cabin's thoughtful design and the welcoming small-town feel of nearby Ellijay.
This rental goes beyond the basics
Nestled on two wooded mountaintop acres, open-concept Lens Lodge spans about 850 square feet. Its standout feature is the bedroom: a king memory foam bed tucked into a camera lens structure and framed by a picture window overlooking the forest. "Sleeping in a camera is one of the coolest things we've done!" wrote one reviewer. "We'd give the Lens Lodge 100 stars if we could!"
Inside, guests will find a fully stocked kitchen and dining area; a cozy living room with a pull-out daybed, TV, and electric fireplace; and a laundry nook tucked into the bathroom, which also features a smart mirror. Outside, a fire pit with log seating complements a spacious deck with a hot tub, rocking chairs, and grill — perfect for enjoying crisp mountain air and sweeping views. A backup generator ensures uninterrupted comfort, no matter the weather. "Bonus, the views are breathtaking, especially gazing at the stars while enjoying the hot tub," penned another reviewer.
Reviewers note the gravel road leading up to the mountain, with some recommending a 4-wheel-drive vehicle. Though nearly equidistant between Blue Ridge and Ellijay, the 25- to 35-minute drive to either town can make quick supply runs less convenient. Fortunately, guests are delighted by the thoughtful extras provided, from feminine products and toothbrushes to Keurig pods, creamer, and seasonings for cooking. Guests are encouraged to use the Polaroid camera to capture their own memories and add photos to a shared scrapbook left by past visitors. "What an amazing experience!" wrote a guest. "Elevated glamping mixed with a modern chic vibe ... The bed was exceptionally comfortable, the kitchen was well equipped ... We made sushi, filet, and shrimp. The hot tub is a great amenity to go with the spectacular view. Definitely a must!"
The Lens Lodge was the result of an Airbnb design competition
The idea for The Lens Lodge was conceived in 2022 by 26-year-old Matthew FitzPatrick, a Georgia native and graduate of Auburn University — one of Alabama's most underrated college cities just over the border. When Airbnb announced a contest to help fund 100 of the world's most creative stays for its new OMG! Category, FitzPatrick jumped at the opportunity. The competition was designed for travelers seeking truly unique experiences and judged by design and fashion icons, including Iris Apfel and Koichi Takada.
Fitzpatrick pitched a camera-shaped house, and, while living and working at sea, refined his plans through multiple rounds of competition. Ultimately, 100 winners were selected based on original and inspiring designs, sustainability, and "novel ways of offering immersive guest experiences." Each received $100,000 grants from Airbnb to bring their concept to life, and FitzPatrick was among those chosen. The contest originally stipulated the winning designs to be operational by summer 2023 and remain listed on Airbnb's OMG! Category for at least one year. While many projects were delayed or never completed, Lens Lodge received its certificate of occupancy in October of 2023, only slightly behind schedule, and opened on November 17. FitzPatrick was still handling finishing touches even as the first guest arrived.
"My biggest responsibility is making sure guests have the most seamless and incredible experience possible," FitzPatrick told Auburn News. His strategy's clearly working, based on glowing reviews and FitzPatrick's status as a Superhost. "Staying at Matthew's Lens Lodge reminds us why we love booking with hosts like him — those who craft an unforgettable, experience," raved a former guest. "Every moment there was pure magic. This is exactly what Airbnb was made for."