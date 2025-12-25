Sandwiched Between Mobile And The Gulf Is Alabama's Coolest Theme Park Resort

A theme park resort is not usually the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of Alabama. Especially not one located in a small town such as Foley, known more for its family-owned seafood spots offering fresh catches. But you might just be surprised by the fun adventures you'll find at Foley's OWA Parks and Resort. Combine your seafood trip with a family outing you won't forget. OWA Parks and Resort is an all-in-one destination perfect for families and kids at heart. The 520-acre destination includes Tropic Falls, a combination of a theme park and indoor water park, two luxurious accommodation options, and Downtown OWA, where all the entertainment, dining, and shopping take place.

OWA Parks and Resort is situated at Foley Beach Express and is only a 25-minute drive from Gulf Shores, a coastal escape with a pretty state park. If you're flying in, the nearest transportation hub is Gulf Shores International Airport, only 20 minutes away, while Pensacola International Airport (PNS) and Mobile Regional Airport (MOB) are both about an hour away.

Start your day at Guest Services, where you can get a hard copy of the park's map. Coming out of Guest Services, you'll be in the theme park portion of Tropic Falls. They have 23 rides and attractions, including a haunted mansion, a couple of carnival games, and lots of kid-friendly rides. If you're heading to the water park, expect 75-foot water slides, which'll take you through sudden drops and harrowing twists and turns with body or mat slides. The water park alone is a huge draw and is considered one of the largest indoor water parks in the region. It also ranked the 9th best indoor water park of 2025 by readers of USA Today 10Best.