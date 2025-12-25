Sandwiched Between Mobile And The Gulf Is Alabama's Coolest Theme Park Resort
A theme park resort is not usually the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of Alabama. Especially not one located in a small town such as Foley, known more for its family-owned seafood spots offering fresh catches. But you might just be surprised by the fun adventures you'll find at Foley's OWA Parks and Resort. Combine your seafood trip with a family outing you won't forget. OWA Parks and Resort is an all-in-one destination perfect for families and kids at heart. The 520-acre destination includes Tropic Falls, a combination of a theme park and indoor water park, two luxurious accommodation options, and Downtown OWA, where all the entertainment, dining, and shopping take place.
OWA Parks and Resort is situated at Foley Beach Express and is only a 25-minute drive from Gulf Shores, a coastal escape with a pretty state park. If you're flying in, the nearest transportation hub is Gulf Shores International Airport, only 20 minutes away, while Pensacola International Airport (PNS) and Mobile Regional Airport (MOB) are both about an hour away.
Start your day at Guest Services, where you can get a hard copy of the park's map. Coming out of Guest Services, you'll be in the theme park portion of Tropic Falls. They have 23 rides and attractions, including a haunted mansion, a couple of carnival games, and lots of kid-friendly rides. If you're heading to the water park, expect 75-foot water slides, which'll take you through sudden drops and harrowing twists and turns with body or mat slides. The water park alone is a huge draw and is considered one of the largest indoor water parks in the region. It also ranked the 9th best indoor water park of 2025 by readers of USA Today 10Best.
Exploring OWA Park and Resort
The main attraction of OWA is Tropic Falls. Whether you want the thrilling theme park rides and attractions or it's the water park you're after, Tropic Falls has them both. All under a convertible glass roof, the water park features thrilling high-speed slides with twists and turns, like the Citrus Cyclone or the Forbidden Falls. If you'd rather meander slowly, their lazy river, Castaway Creek, winds through the area. For the little ones, Tuki's Tower offers slides, play areas, and a dump bucket tower that's suited for smaller children. You won't even need to go to the beach, as they have their own surf simulator here with Coastal Curl. Then there's Big Water Bay, a 30,000 square foot wave pool where there are some seating areas, a large screen, and cabanas for rent.
Tropic Falls' theme park may not be on the level of Dollywood, which topped the 2025 best theme park list, but it still has some good rides to try. Right at the heart of this section, you'll be face-to-face with Rolling Thunder, an intimidating coaster that takes up center space and is the largest in the park. The other smaller coasters include the Crazy Mouse and the Wave Rider. Though some rides like the Wave Rider might be closed for maintenance, so make sure to check announcements.
Things to know before heading to OWA Parks and Resort
Admission to the park starts at $29.99 for the theme park only, while a two-for-one price for the theme park and water park costs $59.99, at the time of writing. If you're staying for more than a day, they also have a special two-day ticket to the theme park and water park for $100.
Although there are dining options at Downtown OWA, previous visitors note that the food and drinks inside can be expensive. One Tripadvisor reviewer mentions that though the rides are pretty good, the price and limited food and drink options are some of the downsides of their visit. The small town of Foley does have plenty of options when it comes to delicious dining, and Tropic Falls does allow same-day re-entry, so you can pop into town for anything you need.
Outside of Tropic Falls, you can also explore Downtown OWA. Here, you'll find the park's dining and shopping options, as well as other attractions like the OWA Theater, Island Amphitheater, and even a moonshine distillery called Murder Creek Distillery. If you're staying for more than a day, lay your head at OWA's TownePlace Suites by Marriott or go for a unique stay at Tropic Hideaway: a luxury RV resort at OWA.