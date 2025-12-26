Virginia's Best Blue Ridge Beauty, Adventure, And Wine Is On Full Display In This Lovely County

Just 1.5 hours from Washington, DC is one of Virginia's most scenic counties, a lush and peaceful valley filled with history, caverns, and wineries. Bordered by the Massanutten Mountains to the east and the Alleghenies to the west, and bisected by the winding curves of the Shenandoah River, Shenandoah County was first settled by Pennsylvania Germans in the mid-18th century, and you can find history everywhere, from the preserved cemeteries of former slaves to 18th-century courthouses possibly designed by Thomas Jefferson.

Consisting of six towns and cities that include Woodstock and Fort Valley, Shenandoah County played a role in both the American Revolution and Civil War. Some even say that George Washington ordered the building of the first road into Fort Valley during the American Revolution, and he named the city of Woodstock too, the historic heart of the valley known for its unique shops and hiking trails.

It's not just history that defines the valley; it's known for its outdoor adventures, particularly since Shenandoah County is a gateway to the George Washington National Forest, a massive 1.8 million-acre area stretching across Virginia and West Virginia. Shenandoah County contains over 75,000 of those acres, with 178 miles of trails winding through the pristine beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Besides that, you can float or fish the river in the Seven Bends State Park or head down into the majestic Shenandoah Caverns, one of the many caves you can find in this karst-filled landscape that is partly what has made Virginia's cave system so world-famous.