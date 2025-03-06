The Heart Of Virginia's Shenandoah Valley Hides A Historic Town With Unique Shops And Scenic Trails

Virginia's Shenandoah Valley is home to some of the most scenic locations in the state. The Skyline Drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway offers Virginia's best fall drive with Appalachian Mountain views while Shenandoah National Park features accessible views of Virginia's green paradise. Hidden in the heart of the valley is a historic town that offers a bevy of unique shopping opportunities and scenic trails.

Founded in 1761 and named by George Washington, Woodstock, Virginia, is one of the oldest towns in the Shenandoah Valley. It has served as the county seat for over 250 years, was the site of several Civil War battles, and today is a thriving town filled with locally owned restaurants, artisans, mountain views, and plenty of outdoor recreation for all skill levels.

Woodstock is exceptionally easy to get to thanks to its proximity to Washington, D.C., and other Shenandoah Valley travel spots. It's an hour and 15 minute drive westward from Washington Dulles International Airport and only 40 minutes south from Winchester Regional Airport. For roadtrippers, Woodstock has exits off U.S. Route 81, which is the central highway through the Shenandoah Valley. So, if you're looking for a wonderfully relaxing place to visit that's brimming with historic charm and outdoor scenery, Woodstock is the place to be.