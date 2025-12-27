Costco's Affordable Luggage Is The Ultimate Vacation Essential For Stress-Free Travel
Great luggage at an affordable price point is increasingly tough to find, which is why we're always eager to share the deals that real travelers are enthusing about. Costco is known for its fantastic deals, so it should come as no surprise that the big box retailer offers an 8-piece Calpak Evry luggage bundle for $179.99, as of this writing. Since 1989, the California-founded company has been producing well-regarded duffels, backpacks, and suitcases. And lately, items such as the Luka duffel have been going viral on TikTok — for good reason. Hence why our great deal radar went off when we came across the Calpak bundle at Costco. It's an incredible price for a set of starter luggage since it includes both a 20-inch carry-on and a 28-inch large suitcase, both of which are expandable hard-shells with spinners.
In addition, there are all the accessories you need to make packing easy, including three packing cubes to keep all of your belongings safe, a laundry bag, a shoe bag, and a luggage tag. Basically, get this, and you're ready to go. While you might be skeptical of the price, preferring to invest in something with a lifetime warranty like sustainable luggage brand Monos or Travelpro, there are plenty of reasons to scoop up Costco's Calpak bargain instead. First and foremost, it scored an impressive 4.5-star rating from customers, with one raving, "I love this luggage set so much I bought a set for everyone in my family! I travel weekly so my luggage goes through a lot and so far it has held up much better than my Samsonite luggage."
This Costco Calpak luggage set makes the perfect gift for travelers (or yourself)
Customers on Costco's website notably mentioned something that is commonly seen in reviews about Calpak: This luggage is both roomy and functional. Not only does it come with integrated TSA combination locks, but these bags also have multiple internal pockets and dividers to make packing a breeze. With so much space, if you pack your suitcase efficiently, you'll be set up for quite a long trip. As one reviewer wrote, "The larger bag is pretty huge. I packed for a 2 week trip and was able to easily fit everything in the larger bag. The packing cubes are pretty nice compared to another set that I have; they feel really sturdy and like they'll last a long time." Of course, not all of the reviews are glowing.
One customer reported that the luggage held up over seven flights, only to arrive at the airport missing its handle after the eighth journey. Issues with handle breakage appear to be a common theme, which is also mentioned on Reddit, and is therefore something to be aware of prior to purchasing. Several users also complained that the luggage scratches easily, though one acknowledged that this is somewhat expected with hard-case luggage. Overall, though, the reviews are hugely positive. From Calpak's lightweight feel and wheels that make the luggage seem as though it's "[gliding] on ice," there is a lot to love about the Calpak Evry bundle. And with Costco offering it for far below what it typically retails for on Calpak's website, you should take advantage of this deal whether it's to give as a gift for a budding traveler or treating yourself to a new luggage set.