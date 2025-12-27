Costco's Affordable Luggage Is The Ultimate Vacation Essential For Stress-Free Travel

Great luggage at an affordable price point is increasingly tough to find, which is why we're always eager to share the deals that real travelers are enthusing about. Costco is known for its fantastic deals, so it should come as no surprise that the big box retailer offers an 8-piece Calpak Evry luggage bundle for $179.99, as of this writing. Since 1989, the California-founded company has been producing well-regarded duffels, backpacks, and suitcases. And lately, items such as the Luka duffel have been going viral on TikTok — for good reason. Hence why our great deal radar went off when we came across the Calpak bundle at Costco. It's an incredible price for a set of starter luggage since it includes both a 20-inch carry-on and a 28-inch large suitcase, both of which are expandable hard-shells with spinners.

In addition, there are all the accessories you need to make packing easy, including three packing cubes to keep all of your belongings safe, a laundry bag, a shoe bag, and a luggage tag. Basically, get this, and you're ready to go. While you might be skeptical of the price, preferring to invest in something with a lifetime warranty like sustainable luggage brand Monos or Travelpro, there are plenty of reasons to scoop up Costco's Calpak bargain instead. First and foremost, it scored an impressive 4.5-star rating from customers, with one raving, "I love this luggage set so much I bought a set for everyone in my family! I travel weekly so my luggage goes through a lot and so far it has held up much better than my Samsonite luggage."