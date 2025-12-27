South Carolina's Gateway To Sumter National Forest Is An Affordable City Perfect For Retirees

With the cost of living in Joanna being 7% less than the national average, there's no doubt that this is an ideal spot for retirees looking for their new home on a budget. Joanna's location in one of the top 5 US states where retirees could live on social security alone makes it perfect for those relocating to somewhere cost-effective, but that's far from the only draw. The small-town pace, friendly locals, and relaxed community feel found here offer a laid-back vibe for those seeking to enjoy their golden years in peace.

Though Joanna is relatively small in size, its convenient location makes it hard to beat. Sitting just a 10-minute drive from Clinton, and only 20 minutes from the larger city of Laurens, ensures there's everything one could possibly need within close distance. There is a range of amenities in the area, including medical services and hospitals, multiple grocery stores in and around Joanna, and even a handful of tasty restaurants. Those looking for a taste of the Southeastern United States without needing to leave the town should be sure to pay a visit to Joanna Cafe/Joanna Grill, where you can indulge in some mouthwatering delights such as lemon pepper chicken wings, hamburger steak, and fried pickles.