South Carolina's Gateway To Sumter National Forest Is An Affordable City Perfect For Retirees
South Carolina is famed for Southern culture, great hospitality and a slow-paced lifestyle, making it the perfect spot for retirees to enjoy their years surrounded by nature and culture, and what better place to do this than in Joanna? Sitting just an hour's drive from one of South Carolina's best national forests with a spectacular 50-foot waterfall, Sumter National Forest offers a great selection of scenic trails, gorgeous fishing spots, and peaceful picnic areas right on the doorstep. Those in search of quiet outdoor recreation will appreciate the easy-to-reach destinations that are situated so close by.
Aside from Sumter National Forest, there is a range of other great outdoor activities to enjoy in and around Joanna. Birdwatching is a popular hobby amongst those who live here, with Greenwood, which sits just under a 40-minute drive away, being a favourite spot amongst hobbyists thanks to its stunning trails and wildlife. Lake Greenwood is easily accessible in under a 30-minute drive from Joanna, and boasts fishing, picnic spots, geocaching, cultural centers, and springtime blooms.
Joanna is Small, Affordable, and Welcoming
With the cost of living in Joanna being 7% less than the national average, there's no doubt that this is an ideal spot for retirees looking for their new home on a budget. Joanna's location in one of the top 5 US states where retirees could live on social security alone makes it perfect for those relocating to somewhere cost-effective, but that's far from the only draw. The small-town pace, friendly locals, and relaxed community feel found here offer a laid-back vibe for those seeking to enjoy their golden years in peace.
Though Joanna is relatively small in size, its convenient location makes it hard to beat. Sitting just a 10-minute drive from Clinton, and only 20 minutes from the larger city of Laurens, ensures there's everything one could possibly need within close distance. There is a range of amenities in the area, including medical services and hospitals, multiple grocery stores in and around Joanna, and even a handful of tasty restaurants. Those looking for a taste of the Southeastern United States without needing to leave the town should be sure to pay a visit to Joanna Cafe/Joanna Grill, where you can indulge in some mouthwatering delights such as lemon pepper chicken wings, hamburger steak, and fried pickles.
Things to Know Before Visiting Joanna
Sitting between Columbia, one of 2025's most popular Thanksgiving Destinations, and Greenville, residents in Joanna have access to some of South Carolina's major cities in just under an hour's drive. It also sits just less than an hour away from the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, easily allowing for visits from family and frequent trips out of the area. This, paired with its relatively mild climate and defined seasons, makes it the perfect location as a home base for retired travelers in search of both quiet living and within a comfortable driving distance of both the airport and many of South Carolina's top dining, shopping and nature spots.
When family is in town, or if you're planning on visiting before committing to your big move, there are a few convenient places to stay just above Clinton on Interstate 95. While there are no hotels in Joanna itself, these hotels are all located around a 10-minute drive from the town, ensuring you'll be able to experience it to the fullest extent. Hampton Inn & Suites Clinton – I-26 is an excellent choice of temporary accommodation, offering an indoor pool, on-site fitness center, and free Wi-Fi, with rooms starting at around $150 per night.