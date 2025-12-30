The 'Richest Small Town' In Florida Is A Miami Suburb Full Of Class And Lush Parks

Home to one of America's best cities for nightlife and postcard-worthy ocean views, Florida attracts vacationers and hopeful future residents from all over the country. Alongside luxury resorts with private beachfront villas for travelers, there are many chic suburban communities for those who want to settle down in the Sunshine State. In GoBankingRate's study to find "The Richest Small Town in Every State," the Miami suburb of Parkland is the winner for Florida. About a 50-minute drive north of Miami International Airport, Parkland has a cost of living that's over double the national average, per U.S. News.

GoBankingRates used the U.S. Census 2023 American Community Survey and Zillow's Home Value Index to find each town's population, median household income, average home value, and livability scores. According to the study, the median household income of Parkland is more than $200,100, and the average home value is over $1 million. While it might be pricey to live here, the focus on neighborhood expansion — with parks and golf courses — is what truly sets Parkland apart, giving residents more value for their money.

Unfortunately, you might recognize the city's name from the tragic shooting that occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, but as the community continues to heal, it has worked hard to reclaim its identity. While unforgettable, now it's considered to be a peaceful, family-oriented destination known for its parks, lifestyle, and tight-knit atmosphere.