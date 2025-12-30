The 'Richest Small Town' In Florida Is A Miami Suburb Full Of Class And Lush Parks
Home to one of America's best cities for nightlife and postcard-worthy ocean views, Florida attracts vacationers and hopeful future residents from all over the country. Alongside luxury resorts with private beachfront villas for travelers, there are many chic suburban communities for those who want to settle down in the Sunshine State. In GoBankingRate's study to find "The Richest Small Town in Every State," the Miami suburb of Parkland is the winner for Florida. About a 50-minute drive north of Miami International Airport, Parkland has a cost of living that's over double the national average, per U.S. News.
GoBankingRates used the U.S. Census 2023 American Community Survey and Zillow's Home Value Index to find each town's population, median household income, average home value, and livability scores. According to the study, the median household income of Parkland is more than $200,100, and the average home value is over $1 million. While it might be pricey to live here, the focus on neighborhood expansion — with parks and golf courses — is what truly sets Parkland apart, giving residents more value for their money.
Unfortunately, you might recognize the city's name from the tragic shooting that occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, but as the community continues to heal, it has worked hard to reclaim its identity. While unforgettable, now it's considered to be a peaceful, family-oriented destination known for its parks, lifestyle, and tight-knit atmosphere.
Parkland's parks and recreation options
You can't discuss this small town without mentioning Parkland Golf and Country Club — a staple of the city. To give you a clue of how affluent the neighborhood is, the homes in this community range between $1 million and $2.5 million. The chic brick designs, miles of freshly cut putting greens, and enchanting gazebos next to waterfalls make it the kind of place where couples get married and students take prom photos. The neighborhood even includes a kid's park and aquatic center.
Five minutes down the road, you'll discover Pine Trails Park. Football, soccer, and T-ball fields make the green space a hub dedicated to family-friendly activities. It includes playgrounds, walking trails, and pavilions to bask in the city's natural landscape and congregate in the shade amongst the sunshine. A few minutes away, you'll stumble upon Liberty Park, which is geared more towards picnic areas and playgrounds where little ones can release their energy. It is important to consistently check the city websites, as some of the parks are undergoing renovations at the time of this writing.
Eating and activities in Parkland
The marvelous, large estates in Parkland reflect how the community dines. According to Tripadvisor, places like Malbec Grill and Bluefin Sushi top the charts. These upscale global cuisines offer residents a fancy night out or a smart-casual weekday dinner. Malbec's prices range from $50 to $100, as per Google, and with nearly 2,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating, it's clear why customers remain loyal. Bluefin offers a more affordable cuisine than Malbec, though you can get hefty items, like the Titanic sushi boat, for over $200.
Parkland might be loud in wealth, but it is quiet in leisure. Aside from discovering the many lush parks in town, you can visit various shopping centers, like Riverstone Shoppes or Parkland Commons, that have unique boutiques and eateries. Every first and third Sunday of the month from November through April, you can attend the city's seasonal Farmer's Market, where baked goods, flowers, and live music set the scene. Each day has different events and activities, such as a car show, craft fairs, business and environmental expos, and opportunities to foster community connections. If you'd rather visit the second-best farmer's market in America, head to West Palm Beach's Greenmarket, about a 40-minute drive away.