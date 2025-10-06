The No. 2 Farmer's Market In America Is A Florida Waterfront Wonderland Of Foodie Bliss In West Palm Beach

The market runs every Saturday from October through May. It's a popular event, so arriving early helps you beat the crowds and snag the best finds before they sell out. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., but be sure to plan plenty of time to explore. This Tripadvisor reviewer learned that the hard way, saying, "We planned on 2 hrs, wish we had more time. Definitely going back on our next visit."

With so many visitors flocking to the market, parking can be a challenge. Arrive early enough, though, and you may grab a free spot. Three garages offer complimentary parking during the West Palm Beach GreenMarket: The City Center Garage at 400 Banyan Boulevard, the Clematis Garage at 500 Banyan Boulevard, and the Sapodilla Garage at 600 Clematis Street.

True foodies may also want to book a Mornings in the Market Food Tour, a two-hour progressive brunch with a guided walk through the market. You'll have the chance to meet local farmers and bakers, and hear the stories behind their foods. Tours are capped at 16 people and often sell out, so it's smart to book online ahead of time. At the time of writing, tickets are $69 per person, and kids 6 and younger are free.