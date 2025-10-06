The No. 2 Farmer's Market In America Is A Florida Waterfront Wonderland Of Foodie Bliss In West Palm Beach
Florida is home to some of America's most iconic tourist destinations. In the northern part of the state sits Jacksonville, a giant coastal resort city with a charming arts scene. Central Florida is home to Orlando, the theme park capital of the world. As you make your way south to the Sunshine State's Atlantic Coast, you'll find West Palm Beach, which has taken the crown as America's most trending destination in 2025. The city offers an abundance of shopping and dining options year-round, but from October through May, visitors can enjoy an extra-special treat: The West Palm Beach GreenMarket. Ranked No. 2 among farmers markets in the United States by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, it's a must on any visit. What makes it so popular? It could be the 130-plus vendors, the waterfront setting, or maybe the $15 unlimited mimosas.
If you go, arrive hungry. One Google reviewer shared some of the tasty things you can find there. "I LOVE it. There are all kinds of food options, including crepes, arepas, bagels, pastries, lobster rolls, New England Clam Chowdah, Maryland crab cakes, and fresh made doughnuts. Yes, fresh, made right there in front of you," they wrote. "You can also get fresh spices, reasonably priced. It's very dog friendly. There is live music. It really is more of an event."
All you need to know about visiting the West Palm Beach GreenMarket
The market runs every Saturday from October through May. It's a popular event, so arriving early helps you beat the crowds and snag the best finds before they sell out. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., but be sure to plan plenty of time to explore. This Tripadvisor reviewer learned that the hard way, saying, "We planned on 2 hrs, wish we had more time. Definitely going back on our next visit."
With so many visitors flocking to the market, parking can be a challenge. Arrive early enough, though, and you may grab a free spot. Three garages offer complimentary parking during the West Palm Beach GreenMarket: The City Center Garage at 400 Banyan Boulevard, the Clematis Garage at 500 Banyan Boulevard, and the Sapodilla Garage at 600 Clematis Street.
True foodies may also want to book a Mornings in the Market Food Tour, a two-hour progressive brunch with a guided walk through the market. You'll have the chance to meet local farmers and bakers, and hear the stories behind their foods. Tours are capped at 16 people and often sell out, so it's smart to book online ahead of time. At the time of writing, tickets are $69 per person, and kids 6 and younger are free.
Where to stay and what to do when visiting West Palm Beach
Your belly will be full — and so will your shopping bags. In addition to all the tasty treats, you'll find fresh produce, coffee, local art, flowers, plants, and a plenty of other treasures. After the West Palm Beach GreenMarket, you can continue your day of shopping at CityPlace – a cool shopping spot in West Palm Beach with chic European vibes.
Those visiting from farther away can fly directly into Palm Beach International Airport (PBI). The GreenMarket is only about 10 minutes away from the airport, and plenty of hotels are nearby. The Ben West Palm, Residence Inn by Marriott, AKA West Palm, Canopy by Hilton, and Hyatt Place are all within a mile of the market. For beachfront luxury, consider The Breakers, located in Palm Beach just a couple of miles away.
Although the West Palm Beach GreenMarket takes only a few hours on Saturday, you'll find plenty more to fill a weekend. The Norton Museum is a must for art enthusiasts, and family-friendly options abound, including the McCarthy's Wildlife Sanctuary, the Palm Beach Zoo, and Mounts Botanical Garden.