Is The SOG Ultimate Camping Kit From Costco Worth It? Here's What Customers Say

Anyone who goes camping often knows how important it is to have the right gear. From a spacious, budget-friendly tent to the best "bear bag," what you bring can make all the difference in the experience. And given that space can be a factor in what you pack, we're always intrigued by anything that comes as a kit, hoping that it will be useful and compact enough to make it worthwhile. Costco is known to offer affordable camping equipment, which is why the SOG Ultimate Camping Kit carried at the warehouse store caught our eye. Retailing for just $59.99 when purchased online (as of this writing), we wondered if the four-piece bundle would live up to its name.

Based on 51 reviews to date, the camping kit received 4.6 out of five stars, pointing to a high level of satisfaction. But to be sure, we scoured all of the entries to see what people are really saying about this set of camping tools. At a glance, it comes with four items that seem highly useful: a camping axe, a knife, a folding shovel, and a flint tool. The items also serve multiple purposes, which really levels up the set. For instance, the camping axe has a built-in wrench and can opener, while the shovel also doubles as a saw. The flint tool has a whistle on one end and can act as a window punch and a fire-starter.

This versatility is great, and really, isn't that what we all love when we're trying to make ourselves comfortable in the great outdoors? The real question is, how does the kit perform in the real world? Let's take a look at the reviews and find out.