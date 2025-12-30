Is The SOG Ultimate Camping Kit From Costco Worth It? Here's What Customers Say
Anyone who goes camping often knows how important it is to have the right gear. From a spacious, budget-friendly tent to the best "bear bag," what you bring can make all the difference in the experience. And given that space can be a factor in what you pack, we're always intrigued by anything that comes as a kit, hoping that it will be useful and compact enough to make it worthwhile. Costco is known to offer affordable camping equipment, which is why the SOG Ultimate Camping Kit carried at the warehouse store caught our eye. Retailing for just $59.99 when purchased online (as of this writing), we wondered if the four-piece bundle would live up to its name.
Based on 51 reviews to date, the camping kit received 4.6 out of five stars, pointing to a high level of satisfaction. But to be sure, we scoured all of the entries to see what people are really saying about this set of camping tools. At a glance, it comes with four items that seem highly useful: a camping axe, a knife, a folding shovel, and a flint tool. The items also serve multiple purposes, which really levels up the set. For instance, the camping axe has a built-in wrench and can opener, while the shovel also doubles as a saw. The flint tool has a whistle on one end and can act as a window punch and a fire-starter.
This versatility is great, and really, isn't that what we all love when we're trying to make ourselves comfortable in the great outdoors? The real question is, how does the kit perform in the real world? Let's take a look at the reviews and find out.
This camping kit is most suitable for beginners
First, the good: SOG is known for its outdoor situational gear, and one Costco reviewer calls this kit a great value for the brand's equipment. Others mention that the gear doesn't take up much space and won't weigh you down, making it easy to bring during a camping trip or hunting expedition. "I bought this set for my fishing trips. All the items are very light, compact, and well built," writes one Costco customer. "All the sharp edges are covered, which makes them safe to carry and store."
When asking about the quality of the kit on the r/knifeclub subreddit, a novice camper was advised that though the kit was a good deal, they may need to level up if they got serious about their outdoor adventures. One Redditor wrote, "For starting out, it'll do the job. Been camping and backpacking my whole life and as a kid I used stuff of this quality and got by just fine. Now I prefer more expensive tools that do the job better. But everyone starts somewhere."
On Costco, others seem to agree. While plenty of people were satisfied with their purchase, hence the high ratings, others had issues with the finer points of the kit. For starters, some noted that their kits lacked sheaths. Others complained that though the axe was sharp, it was too lightweight for heavy-duty activities like log splitting. So, it seems that while the SOG Ultimate Camping Kit is a great deal, ultimately, it's best for beginners who want to improve their outdoor skills without overspending. If you're still looking for items for your next adventure, check out the five essential camping items found on Amazon.