Milwaukee's 5 Best Bars Overlooking The Water For Good Vibes And Better Beers, Per Locals

Milwaukee, America's most affordable lake destination, is well-loved for its beaches and breweries. So where better to enjoy "Brew City" than with a cold one in your hand, taking in a stunning waterfront view? Milwaukee's riverside and lakefront bars are plentiful, but you may be wondering which hotspots will best match your vibes and brew preferences.

We consulted with local opinions in online forums to narrow down the top-recommended waterfront bars with the best beers and atmospheres. Sitting along Lake Michigan's connected rivers and harbors, these bars are excellent gathering spots for enjoying Milwaukee's beautiful scenery and local and craft brews (as well as tried-and-true national favorites).

Milwaukee's waterfront bar scene is pretty varied. Some spots are summer hideaways that only open seasonally for a few months a year. Others are polished enough for a celebratory evening out. And some fit in perfectly with our idea of the quintessential dive bar. The five bars below consistently come up in recommendations for watering holes among Milwaukee locals. Each one offers something different for travelers, whether it's dockside service, local entertainment, or an easy place to sample local bites paired with a craft beer.