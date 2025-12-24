Milwaukee's 5 Best Bars Overlooking The Water For Good Vibes And Better Beers, Per Locals
Milwaukee, America's most affordable lake destination, is well-loved for its beaches and breweries. So where better to enjoy "Brew City" than with a cold one in your hand, taking in a stunning waterfront view? Milwaukee's riverside and lakefront bars are plentiful, but you may be wondering which hotspots will best match your vibes and brew preferences.
We consulted with local opinions in online forums to narrow down the top-recommended waterfront bars with the best beers and atmospheres. Sitting along Lake Michigan's connected rivers and harbors, these bars are excellent gathering spots for enjoying Milwaukee's beautiful scenery and local and craft brews (as well as tried-and-true national favorites).
Milwaukee's waterfront bar scene is pretty varied. Some spots are summer hideaways that only open seasonally for a few months a year. Others are polished enough for a celebratory evening out. And some fit in perfectly with our idea of the quintessential dive bar. The five bars below consistently come up in recommendations for watering holes among Milwaukee locals. Each one offers something different for travelers, whether it's dockside service, local entertainment, or an easy place to sample local bites paired with a craft beer.
Lakefront Brewery
Lakefront Brewery is a cornerstone of Milwaukee's beer culture, and being a German-inspired destination on the Milwaukee River only makes it more appealing if you're after a lovely day enjoying the weather with a refreshing beverage. Sitting along the river as it flows toward Lake Michigan, the brewery offers water views alongside a strong lineup of house-made beers — and it's a must-visit for some of the best cheese curds in Milwaukee.
The beer selection here is broad and reliable. Visitors can expect flagship brews, seasonal releases, and experimental batches that the brewery has developed a national reputation for. Reviews often highlight the quality of beer and diverse selection — and the brewery offers a daily hour-long tour starting at $13 for visitors who'd like to learn a bit more about its history and the brewing process. That makes Lakefront Brewery an easy recommendation for travelers who want to hit one of the city's biggest attractions while still enjoying a drink or two (or three) along the water.
The beer hall feels communal, with long tables and a social atmosphere that encourages conversation. For travelers, this is also one of the best places to combine sightseeing with beer tasting. You can stroll along the Riverwalk, stop in for a pint or two, and still feel like you're experiencing Milwaukee like a local. As one Google reviewer writes, "The riverside patio is a highlight — it's such a perfect spot to enjoy a fresh pint while watching the boats drift by."
Barnacle Bud's
Barnacle Bud's is where to head if you're looking for dive bar vibes on the water. Open seasonally, the bar sits right on a quiet harbor inlet on the Kinnickinnic River, with outdoor picnic tables and string lights. As one customer writes on Facebook, "You feel like you're in the tropics. It's a great atmosphere, with great food, and great service, and great music! Always happy when I get to go there!"
Barnacle Bud's beer menu focuses on easy-drinking brews that quench your thirst on a hot day. Expect Wisconsin staples (mainly from Lakefront Brewery), lighter craft options, and approachable lagers and ales. The bar also offers buckets of beer with six small bottles for $13. Hungry visitors can expect a selection of seafood options, with some dishes a step above what you'd expect from a dive bar. During the colder months, the bar turns into an upscale pop-up supper club — think crab cakes with arugula, surf and turf with local steak and fresh seafood, and classic cocktails.
For travelers, Barnacle Bud's feels like a secret spot away from the more touristy areas. Reviewers love the atmosphere, which seems to whisk you away to the Florida Keys or the Caribbean. One Tripadvisor reviewer says, "Love this place. Great place to go, kick back and enjoy life. Good food, drinks, and the best part is it's chill. Highly recommended." While you can reach this joint via car or boat, just be mindful of the no-parking zones in the shared lot and surrounding area — management and reviewers both confirm that you will get towed.
The Bridgewater Modern Grill
Just down the way from Barnacle Bud's on the Kinnickinnic River, you'll find The Bridgewater Modern Grill, offering a more polished take on Milwaukee's waterfront bar scene. With a spacious patio overlooking the water (which the restaurant's website says is "the longest riverfront patio in the city"), The Bridgewater is a local favorite for flame-grilled food by the water, and the menu features a diverse mix of local craft brews and domestic standards — as well as a decent selection of non-alcoholic beers for visitors who'd love a drink without the booze (or hangover). It even has Bridgewater Lager on draft, a brew created specifically for the restaurant by local brewery Lakefront Brewing.
The Bridgewater is open for dinner, with Happy Hour held weekdays from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and it's also a hotspot for weekend brunch with a view, featuring choices like waffles, full breakfasts, steak frites, sandwiches, and more.
For travelers, The Bridgewater offers a waterfront bar experience without the limitations of a seasonal schedule. It's especially appealing in the evening, when the harbor lights come on and warm up the atmosphere with a little romance. If you're looking for a bar where you can actually talk, enjoy a top-tier beer, and take in the view, this one fits the bill.
Boone and Crockett
Boone and Crockett sits along the Kinnickinnic River near the harbor, and it's often described by locals as one of the city's best waterfront bars. The outdoor area is roomy, there's a lively vibe with music, and the beer selection is rotational and reasonably priced. The menu is separated into beer characteristics like hoppy, amber and dark, sour or fruited, light, and just plain "Shi*** Beers," the cheapest on the list. It also includes several boilermaker options for those who want a stronger drink. For party vibes, the bar is open late until 2 a.m., but it's closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Reviewers often mention Boone and Crockett's Happy Hour, which is daily until 7 p.m. and all day on Sundays. This isn't the place for dinner and drinks, as the bar doesn't serve food, but visitors can grab a bite at one of the food trucks just outside the bar — take note that the delicious Taco Moto food truck is only available seasonally.
For travelers, Boone and Crockett works well if you want lakefront views paired with affordable drinks, local food trucks, and a lively atmosphere, although it can get busy. One Google reviewer writes, "It gets crowded in the summer so don't always count on getting a table by the water. Still worth the visit though!" Another agrees, saying, "Always a great time here. Good drinks, staff is awesome. Just a very welcoming place even when it is busy."
The Twisted Fisherman Crab Shack
The Twisted Fisherman Crab Shack leans more toward casual waterfront dining, but locals still recommend it as a place to enjoy a beer by the water while rubbing shoulders with Milwaukeeans. The riverfront patio is one of its biggest draws, offering views and boat access along the Menomonee River. And wintertime is just as fun — visitors can reserve a private heated winter dome from December through mid-March.
The beer selection includes both domestic standards like Coors Light, PBR, and Miller, as well as a handful of craft and local brews. The food menu offers snacks or hearty meals, with a range of seafood dishes, ribs, steak, pasta, sandwiches, and salads. Twisted Fisherman also participates in the Milwaukee tradition of the Friday Fish Fry, with beer-battered cod and weekly catches.
For travelers, Twisted Fisherman is appealing because it's easy to like. You can walk in, grab a beer, and enjoy the river without dressing up or blowing your budget (entrées are around $20). One Google reviewer says, "The restaurant has a dock, a beach, and party boats for rent. The atmosphere is very nice and chill." Another adds, "Amazing atmosphere and view to part of the Milwaukee Downtown, and river."
Methodology
This list was informed by online recommendations, with a focus on reviewers who claimed to be locals, local news outlets like the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and Milwaukee discussion forums. We reviewed Milwaukee-based Reddit threads and local dining discussions where residents answer questions about their favorite places to drink by the water. Bars that appeared consistently — especially when reviewers emphasized quality beer selection, atmosphere, and waterfront access — were prioritized. Our own expert knowledge in craft beer and brewing, as well as recent travels to Milwaukee, also contributed to the ranking.
Each bar needed to have a clear physical relationship to Lake Michigan or its connected rivers and harbors, ensuring the water wasn't just a backdrop but part of the experience. The final five represent different moods and traveler needs, from dive-bar dockside energy to romantic harbor views.