Charleston's Mossy Oaked Suburb Is An Eclectic South Carolina Gem With Diverse Dining And Historic Charm

When you think of Charleston, South Carolina, your mind may turn to downtown's bustling, narrow city streets rife with people, cars, and carriages. A traditional vacation to this gorgeous South Carolina city typically involves strolling the Battery to see the extravagant seaside mansions, shopping for hours on King Street, and dining at restaurants that most definitely require a dress code. But what some tourists don't realize is that there is more to Charleston County than just the glitzy downtown scene. In fact, just a quick drive over the Ashley River, you will be acquainted with a quieter, more family-friendly district of Charleston: West Ashley.

Primarily occupied by young Charleston families, West Ashley is the perfect place to settle down for those seeking proximity to Charleston. Just 30 minutes from Folly Beach and 15 minutes from downtown Charleston and the Charleston International Airport, it makes sense why residents choose this area to put down roots. Even if you're simply driving through, it's easy to feel the homey, lived-in energy emanating from the towering moss-covered trees and decorated porches you see along the way. Live oak trees draped in Spanish moss line residential streets, giving much of West Ashley its signature Lowcountry look and slower, more relaxed feel.

With median house sale prices jumping from $410K in January 2023 to $525K in October 2025, according to Redfin, West Ashley is considered one of Charleston's fastest-growing residential areas. While West Ashley is particularly appealing to first-time homebuyers, there are also some areas tourists may consider stopping in to see as well. From historic sites to funky fusion dining, West Ashley is worth adding to your Charleston itinerary.