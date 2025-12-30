Between Chicago's Skydeck And Navy Pier Is A Top-Rated Museum Full Of Dark, Unsettling History

While looking for things to do in the world's most beautiful city of 2025, you have probably stumbled upon the Chicago Skydeck and Navy Pier. The Skydeck is the highest observation deck in America, allowing you to see Chicago from 1,353 feet in the air, while Navy Pier offers a way to connect with the community on the ground. If you're planning to hit both of these iconic Chicago attractions in one day, there may be a lesser-known stop you'll want to make along the way. Located in the middle of these two hotspots is none other than the Medieval Torture Museum, the perfect place to satisfy those with morbid curiosity.

While the Medieval Torture Museum is certainly less wholesome than the Skydeck and Navy Pier, it offers a gruesome yet fascinating look at medieval history. If you know anything about the Middle Ages, you're bound to be familiar with guillotines and the cruel torture tactics that were often used, but you might not comprehend the extent of how sickeningly creative these torturers were. Not to fret, because this is the largest interactive history museum in the U.S. and has over 100 gruesome items on display that showcase what it was like to be a prisoner from the 5th to the 15th centuries.