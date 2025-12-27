Kentucky's 'Gateway To The Daniel Boone National Forest' Flourishes With Lake Fishing, Paddling, And Hiking
One of Kentucky's most beautiful hidden gems is Daniel Boone National Forest. Stretching across the eastern part of the state, this natural area is home to stunning natural features and beautiful natural trails through a woodland wonderland, including Double Arch Loop. One of the best places to access all the national forest has to offer is Livingston, Kentucky. Known as the "Gateway to the Daniel Boone National Forest," this quiet community serves as a perfect basecamp for outdoor lovers who want to explore rugged forest trails, sparkling lakes, and winding waterways. Whether you're in search of peaceful paddling, a weekend of fishing, or trails that lead to waterfalls and rocky overlooks, Livingston offers a little bit of everything that makes Kentucky's wilderness so special. It's the kind of place where adventure is always close at hand.
Livingston is located about an hour and a half south of Lexington, Kentucky, a southern foodie city full of friendly charm and outdoor adventures. Lexington's Blue Grass Airport is the closest major airport to Livingston, although for international flights, you'll need to fly into the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. From one of these airports, you can pick up a rental car and hit the road. The drive to Livingston winds through rolling hills and quiet rural towns, giving you a scenic preview of the natural beauty that defines this corner of Kentucky. It's an easy and enjoyable trip that sets the tone for a relaxing getaway.
Paddling and lake fishing near Livingston, Kentucky
Kentucky's warm summer days are perfect for spending some time out on the water, and Livingston offers tons of opportunities for the whole family to have fun while cooling off. To enjoy a ride down a scenic Kentucky river, grab your kayak or canoe to paddle the beautiful Rockcastle River. You can put in your craft just south of Livingston on Old Wilderness Road Ford and float down the river as far as you'd like. Just keep in mind that the river develops some Class II and Class III rapids about 16 miles downriver from Livingston, just past the KY-1956 bridge.
If you're after a more leisurely summertime activity, Laurel River Lake is the perfect option for flatwater paddling. Located about 40 minutes south of Livingston, this lake is one of the cleanest and deepest in the state. People come here to soak up the gorgeous views, paddle beneath towering sandstone cliffs, explore secluded coves, and even to scuba dive to submerged rock formations. And don't forget your rod and tackle box — anglers can catch a variety of fish here, including rainbow trout, catfish, and bass. The lake's calm coves and deep channels make it easy for beginners and seasoned anglers alike to find a good spot, whether you prefer casting from the shoreline or fishing straight from your kayak. It's a peaceful place to reel in a catch while taking in some of Kentucky's finest lake scenery.
Best hikes near Livingston
Since Livingston sits right in the middle of the Daniel Boone National Forest, there are tons of great hiking trails nearby for hikers of every skill level. For the history buffs, the area has a couple historical civil war sites you can hike to: Try Hoosier Knob Trail, PVT Lewis McFerran Trail, or Infantry Ridge Trail. If you want to go chasing waterfalls instead, Pine Creek Falls Trail and Hawk Creek Valley Suspension Bridge Trail are both easy-to-moderate trails that afford excellent views of unique waterfalls.
For those who want to tackle a more challenging hike, Daniel Boone National Forest is home to its own miniature Appalachian Trail. The Sheltowee Trace National Recreational Trail is a 343-mile multi-use trail extending from the northernmost section of Daniel Boone National Forest to the Big South Fork recreation area in Tennessee. The trail meanders through dense forests, around stunning rock formations, and past cascading waterfalls. But don't be intimidated by its length — many hikers choose to do sections of the trail instead of hiking the whole thing at once. This trail is pretty easy to access as it runs right between Livingston and London, another picturesque Kentucky town with mountain views.