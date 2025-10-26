One Of The Most Beautiful Forest Trails In America Is Hidden In Kentucky's Woodland Wonderland

The stunning landscapes of the American Southwest — particularly those in Utah and Arizona — have many distinctive geological quirks. However, the defining feature of the region's unique geology is arguably the natural rock arch. Utah even has an entire national park named for these unique formations, including North America's longest rock arch, thriving along an easy but breathtaking trail. Though rock arches are somewhat synonymous with the American Southwest, the East Coast is not missing out on the fun. Even east of the Mississippi River, you can find spectacular rock arches that rival even those of Utah and Arizona, none more memorable than Kentucky's extraordinary Double Arch.

Kentucky's association with ancient Appalachian beauty is no secret. In fact, the Bluegrass State may be even more closely associated with the Appalachian Mountains than Utah is with natural arches. Kentucky's Appalachians, however, hide a few geological secrets in their deep forests. The area around Kentucky's Red River is the epicenter of eons of geological forces, all converging to create distinctive arches and other remarkable rock formations like the small but spectacular Double Arch. Even better, the hike to Double Arch is rich in lush forests and epic views you won't find anywhere else. With a photogenic profile and exceptional vistas on all sides, Double Arch and its attached trail are one of America's most beautiful hikes.