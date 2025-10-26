One Of The Most Beautiful Forest Trails In America Is Hidden In Kentucky's Woodland Wonderland
The stunning landscapes of the American Southwest — particularly those in Utah and Arizona — have many distinctive geological quirks. However, the defining feature of the region's unique geology is arguably the natural rock arch. Utah even has an entire national park named for these unique formations, including North America's longest rock arch, thriving along an easy but breathtaking trail. Though rock arches are somewhat synonymous with the American Southwest, the East Coast is not missing out on the fun. Even east of the Mississippi River, you can find spectacular rock arches that rival even those of Utah and Arizona, none more memorable than Kentucky's extraordinary Double Arch.
Kentucky's association with ancient Appalachian beauty is no secret. In fact, the Bluegrass State may be even more closely associated with the Appalachian Mountains than Utah is with natural arches. Kentucky's Appalachians, however, hide a few geological secrets in their deep forests. The area around Kentucky's Red River is the epicenter of eons of geological forces, all converging to create distinctive arches and other remarkable rock formations like the small but spectacular Double Arch. Even better, the hike to Double Arch is rich in lush forests and epic views you won't find anywhere else. With a photogenic profile and exceptional vistas on all sides, Double Arch and its attached trail are one of America's most beautiful hikes.
Discover the stunning Double Arch in the heart of Kentucky
The Double Arch Trail is part of Kentucky's spectacular Red River Gorge Geological Area, one of the East's most underrated natural treasures. Sitting in the heart of Kentucky's rugged Appalachian east, about an hour's drive from Lexington's Blue Grass Airport, the Red River Gorge has many of the most notable rock formations outside of the American Southwest. The mighty Red River and its surrounding gorge are, themselves, part of Kentucky's magnificent Daniel Boone National Forest. Much like the short and sweet Chimney Top Trail elsewhere in the Red River Gorge, the Double Arch Trail is surrounded by pristine forests, exquisite river systems, and rocky gorges. As a result, the trail does not lack for sublime scenery, no matter what specific feature it leads to.
And yet, that specific feature can indeed challenge the surrounding Red River scenery when it comes to being attention-grabbing. The trail's namesake, Double Arch, is one of several natural rock arches found in this part of Kentucky, spawned from the region's rich sandstone formations and plenty of natural erosion. Though it's smaller than many other prominent Kentucky Arches, the Double Arch still stands out for being "double." In fact, this particular arch is actually two rock arches stacked on top of each other — a rare geological feat that stands out in even the arch capital of Utah. Not only can visitors (carefully) climb Double Arch, but the arch also serves as a picture-perfect framing for the epic view of the Red River Gorge below. Plus, the Double Arch Trail provides convenient access to many other Red River Gorge geological marvels, including the equally impressive Star Gap Arch and Arch of Triumph, the monolithic Courthouse Rock and Haystack Rock, and the 1,310-foot Auxier Ridge.
Immerse yourself in the beautiful Double Arch Trail in Kentucky
The main trail to Double Arch is a moderately challenging 4.5-mile out-and-back route that ends at the Tunnel Ridge Road Trailhead parking lot. The trail itself shifts between smooth gravel and steep, single-tracked sections, though you won't need too much technical skill to complete the full hike. As you progress towards Double Arch, you'll pass through enchanting Appalachian forests, prominent spectacles like Courthouse Rock and Haystack Rock, and towering sandstone walls. Around Double Arch, you'll also find several rocky outcrops with amazing views of the gorge and the park's distinctive geological formations. You can even climb above Double Arch thanks to a rudimentary staircase carved into the sandstone of Tunnel Ridge. If you're up for going vertical during your hike, many of the trail's rocky features (like the aforementioned Courthouse and Haystack Rocks) are excellent spots for rock climbing. Otherwise, the Double Arch Trail gives you no shortage of spots to stop and take some truly Instagram-worthy photos.
The Double Arch Trail is a breathtakingly gorgeous hike that you are unlikely to forget any time soon. However, it's also just one of many memorable adventures you can have in the Red River Gorge Geological Area. If you are thinking about staying overnight, the park has several excellent campgrounds that provide convenient access to hiking destinations like the Double Arch Trail, plus river paddling spots, rock climbing, and other recreational activities. For cozier stays, Red River Gorge also has comfy cabin rentals, as well as more unique lodging options like yurts and even treehouses. Nearby areas like the under-the-radar Red River Gorge Gateway of Slade provide a taste of modern comforts and small-town charms to complement your hike.