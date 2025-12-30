What Climbing America's Tallest Mountain Is Really Like

Climbing America's tallest mountain is obviously a huge challenge. But, if you have the financial means to make it happen (guided expeditions set you back more than $11,000) and combine it with the right approach in training and preparation, there's no reason you can't make your big dream a reality. However, alongside Mount Vinson in Antarctica, Mount McKinley is the least supported of the Seven Summits. This means the extremely remote and inhospitable mountain chews up anyone who isn't a self-sufficient, knowledgeable, and hardworking mountaineer.

Being able to move proficiently across snow and on steep terrain in crampons is a must. If you don't know what French stepping is (keeping your crampons flat by engaging all of the sharp points underneath as opposed to kicking into the ice at an angle) and you can't do this consistently, you're not ready. You also need to be fit enough to ascend steep terrain at altitude while wearing a heavy pack and pulling a sled in horrible weather. By getting yourself light and lean in the months beforehand, you give yourself a far better chance of getting to the summit. You also need a strong core, lower back, shoulders, and legs before making your attempt.

Other aspects to consider include the need to acclimatize properly (to reduce the risk of altitude sickness derailing your efforts) and the importance of earning your stripes on smaller mountains, such as Mont Blanc or Kilimanjaro. Go with an experienced, well-reviewed guiding service rather than cutting corners with a cheaper, less reputable one. Alpine Ascents and RMI Expeditions both come highly recommended. Of course, if actually going up Mount McKinley sounds too much like hard work, there are plenty of other ways to enjoy this beautiful region. Checking out the epic views from charming Talkeetna at the base of North America's tallest mountain, for example, or going for a scenic Denali National Park train ride don't disappoint.