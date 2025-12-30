Alabama's Lake Island Lets You Camp, Kayak, And Explore An Abandoned Movie Set
On an Alabama island sits a whimsical town you might have seen on the silver screen. Jackson Lake Island is a place for nature lovers and movie buffs to enjoy a quiet escape and visit a beloved movie set left abandoned to the elements. Nestled on Gun Island Chute, a deep section of the Alabama River known for plentiful fishing, the island is popular among kayakers and campers. Besides the usual tourists and outdoor afficionados, you'll also encounter some charming non-human inhabitants.
Just 9 miles from Montgomery, you can venture onto the former movie set of Tim Burton's 2003 film "Big Fish." Visitors can have a magical experience here, touring the Town of Spectre and its Dark Forest surroundings all year-round. Alabama boasts some of the quirkiest and eclectic towns, so Jackson Island just fits right in. You might recognize some of the houses from the film scattered about the fictional town, along with iconic images from the movie, like the line of tangled shoes strung between two posts. While the buildings might seem weathered and dilapidated, this fantasy village retains as much charm as it did in the film.
Overnight camping is allowed on the island, for a minimal fee. Visitors can get to Jackson Lake Island via Cypress Lane, connecting the island to the Millbrook mainland. Campers can stay in their recreational vehicles, rent a cabin, or pitch a tent under the stars. The park has clean restrooms, as well as sewer, water, and electrical hookups for RV's.
A whimsical fantasy town full of goats and recreation
Jackson Lake Island is popular among paddling enthusiasts, so you'll often see kayaks and canoes along the water during your visit. There is a boat ramp on the island, where people can dock on the north side when arriving by water. While there isn't a local spot to rent kayaks or canoes on the island, there are some nearby options for those looking to enjoy a peaceful day of paddling on the lake, such as Coosa River Adventures.
Birdwatchers come to here to view native birds of the region, best seen during early morning hours. While some suggest spring is prime time for visiting, when temperatures are cool, visitors can enjoy this fantastic park year-round. The park has several picnic tables, where you can dine under shady trees covered in Spanish moss. Whether you are passing through town on vacation, or a resident of the area, Jackson Lake Island is a must-visit for anyone who enjoys the great outdoors.
One of the greatest features of this island is that it's overrun by goats. Seeing goats frolic amidst the empty village is a surreal experience you won't soon forget. This adorable addition to the island just adds to the woodland fairytale vibes visitors enjoy so much. Although a bit reminiscent of Charleston's Goat Island, a scenic escape with outdoor recreation, the makeshift village on the lake offers visitors a unique vacation experience. If you want to visit this abandoned movie set and its surrounding natural areas, add Jackson Lake Island to your vacation bucket list of Alabama's hidden gems.