Alabama's Lake Island Lets You Camp, Kayak, And Explore An Abandoned Movie Set

On an Alabama island sits a whimsical town you might have seen on the silver screen. Jackson Lake Island is a place for nature lovers and movie buffs to enjoy a quiet escape and visit a beloved movie set left abandoned to the elements. Nestled on Gun Island Chute, a deep section of the Alabama River known for plentiful fishing, the island is popular among kayakers and campers. Besides the usual tourists and outdoor afficionados, you'll also encounter some charming non-human inhabitants.

Just 9 miles from Montgomery, you can venture onto the former movie set of Tim Burton's 2003 film "Big Fish." Visitors can have a magical experience here, touring the Town of Spectre and its Dark Forest surroundings all year-round. Alabama boasts some of the quirkiest and eclectic towns, so Jackson Island just fits right in. You might recognize some of the houses from the film scattered about the fictional town, along with iconic images from the movie, like the line of tangled shoes strung between two posts. While the buildings might seem weathered and dilapidated, this fantasy village retains as much charm as it did in the film.

Overnight camping is allowed on the island, for a minimal fee. Visitors can get to Jackson Lake Island via Cypress Lane, connecting the island to the Millbrook mainland. Campers can stay in their recreational vehicles, rent a cabin, or pitch a tent under the stars. The park has clean restrooms, as well as sewer, water, and electrical hookups for RV's.