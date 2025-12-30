South Carolina's Coolest Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant Is A Quaint Old-School Diner Featured By Guy Fieri

When it comes to the Palmetto State, the culinary conversation usually revolves around vinegar-based pulled pork, Lowcountry boils, or the upscale bistro scene in Charleston's historic district. But if you venture away from the coast and head up into the rolling hills upstate, you'll find the coolest hole-in-the-wall restaurant in South Carolina. It's the type of quaint old-school diner that doesn't need a white tablecloth or fancy wine list to make an impression.

Harold's Restaurant, located in the town of Gaffney, has been serving comfort on a bun since 1932. The restaurant has resisted the urge to modernize, opting instead to maintain the grit and charm that epitomize Southern counter-service culture. The atmosphere is loud, friendly, and unpretentious, and there are no reservations, website, or Instagram account. Walking through the front door feels like stepping back in time to a simpler era.

As the abundance of signage reminds every guest, Guy Fieri featured Harold's in the very first season of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, officially putting this Gaffney gem on the map for "Flavortown" fans everywhere. However, Fieri's seal of approval is not what makes Harold's the coolest hole-in-the-wall in the state. Rather, it's the fact that Harold's remains stubbornly and proudly itself. It represents the democratic nature of a great diner where the universal language is good food that speaks to all of us.