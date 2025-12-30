South Carolina's Coolest Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant Is A Quaint Old-School Diner Featured By Guy Fieri
When it comes to the Palmetto State, the culinary conversation usually revolves around vinegar-based pulled pork, Lowcountry boils, or the upscale bistro scene in Charleston's historic district. But if you venture away from the coast and head up into the rolling hills upstate, you'll find the coolest hole-in-the-wall restaurant in South Carolina. It's the type of quaint old-school diner that doesn't need a white tablecloth or fancy wine list to make an impression.
Harold's Restaurant, located in the town of Gaffney, has been serving comfort on a bun since 1932. The restaurant has resisted the urge to modernize, opting instead to maintain the grit and charm that epitomize Southern counter-service culture. The atmosphere is loud, friendly, and unpretentious, and there are no reservations, website, or Instagram account. Walking through the front door feels like stepping back in time to a simpler era.
As the abundance of signage reminds every guest, Guy Fieri featured Harold's in the very first season of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, officially putting this Gaffney gem on the map for "Flavortown" fans everywhere. However, Fieri's seal of approval is not what makes Harold's the coolest hole-in-the-wall in the state. Rather, it's the fact that Harold's remains stubbornly and proudly itself. It represents the democratic nature of a great diner where the universal language is good food that speaks to all of us.
What to order at Harold's Restaurant
The star of the show is undoubtedly the chili, a thick and meaty concoction that's loaded with a secret blend of spices. Much like the famous chili at Tennessee's oldest restaurant, Harold's has used the same recipe since it first opened its doors nearly a century ago. The pro move is to order a couple of chili dogs or a chili burger, but don't expect your standard fast-food patties. Harold's idea of a burger patty is mashed meatballs drenched in chili and served on a steamed bun with mustard and finely diced onions.
"It reminds me a little bit of a Sloppy Joe meets a hamburger meets chili," said the bleach-blond Fieri after biting into one of Harold's famous chili burgers. "There's a ton of flavor."
Chili dogs and meatball burgers aside, Harold's menu offers the greatest hits of Americana comfort food. The jumbo chicken wings are a local favorite with flavors like lemon pepper, golden garlic, and parmesan cheese, and the corn dogs are a nostalgic throwback to summer county fairs. The abundant menu also features salt 'n' pepper catfish, fried dill pickles, and homemade pimento cheese fries, or for the flashback flavors of a school lunch, go for an old-school sandwich like grilled cheese, bologna, or peanut butter and jelly. The whole menu is simple, messy fun that demands a stack of napkins.
Whether you're a South Carolina native or just passing through on I-85, a stop at Harold's is a must. Typically open Monday to Saturday, the restaurant is located at 602 N Limestone Street in Gaffney. It's about 50 miles northeast of Greenville, a walkable retirement hotspot and home to its own iconic diner hailed by celebrity chefs.