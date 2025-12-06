Tennessee's Oldest Restaurant Is A Nashville Institution Serving Chili The Same Way For Over 100 Years

If locals are still ordering your chili after more than 100 years, you're obviously doing something right. That's the story of Varallo's, Tennessee's oldest restaurant and a Nashville institution that's been serving its signature chili since 1907. In a city famous for hot chicken and honky-tonks, this humble eatery proves that sometimes the most enduring flavor is comfort.

The history of Varallo's Restaurant is as American as it gets. Frank Varallo Sr. immigrated to the United States from Viggiano, Italy, in the late 19th century. He worked as an interpreter at Ellis Island before moving to Nashville to pursue his dream. Making chilli? Well, not yet. He headed south with dreams of becoming a professional violinist, but his musical journey was cut short by a hunting accident. Following the setback, Varallo turned to his other love: food, specifically, chili. And so he started selling chili from a small cart next to a local saloon in Nashville.

His chili was popular enough that in 1907, he opened Varallo's Chile Parlor on Broadway Street. It was one of many chili parlors in the early 20th century, but it's the last surviving parlor today. Varallo's moved locations a few times, and after several generations of family stewardship, it changed hands in 2019. The Varallo family passed the reins to the Peabody family, and with it, the Varallo's chili recipe that's kept the restaurant going all these years.