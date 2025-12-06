Tennessee's Oldest Restaurant Is A Nashville Institution Serving Chili The Same Way For Over 100 Years
If locals are still ordering your chili after more than 100 years, you're obviously doing something right. That's the story of Varallo's, Tennessee's oldest restaurant and a Nashville institution that's been serving its signature chili since 1907. In a city famous for hot chicken and honky-tonks, this humble eatery proves that sometimes the most enduring flavor is comfort.
The history of Varallo's Restaurant is as American as it gets. Frank Varallo Sr. immigrated to the United States from Viggiano, Italy, in the late 19th century. He worked as an interpreter at Ellis Island before moving to Nashville to pursue his dream. Making chilli? Well, not yet. He headed south with dreams of becoming a professional violinist, but his musical journey was cut short by a hunting accident. Following the setback, Varallo turned to his other love: food, specifically, chili. And so he started selling chili from a small cart next to a local saloon in Nashville.
His chili was popular enough that in 1907, he opened Varallo's Chile Parlor on Broadway Street. It was one of many chili parlors in the early 20th century, but it's the last surviving parlor today. Varallo's moved locations a few times, and after several generations of family stewardship, it changed hands in 2019. The Varallo family passed the reins to the Peabody family, and with it, the Varallo's chili recipe that's kept the restaurant going all these years.
Visiting Varallo's, the oldest restaurant in Nashville
Vallaro's is located at 239 4th Avenue North in downtown Nashville, a few blocks west of the Cumberland River. The menu features Southern comfort favorites like grits, pancakes, and biscuits and gravy as part of its all-day breakfast, while the lunch menu adds fried chicken, fish sandwiches, BLTs, patty melts, and cheeseburgers. Of course, most people come for its famous chili served in several different ways, from the traditional bowl to chili poured over spaghetti, tamales, French fries, or corn chips. There's even a "3 Way" with spaghetti, tamale, and chili. As noted on the menu, guests can ask for a sample of the chili before ordering.
Nashville has plenty of options for visitors to fill their days after filling their bellies with chili. You can go see the picture-perfect pink Dolly Parton bar, Instagram-worthy art murals, or the Parthenon modeled after Athens' most iconic tourist attraction. With breakfast opening hours starting at 6 a.m. on weekdays, it also makes for a nice morning stop on the way to explore Tennessee's lake of islands just outside the city.
Most people arriving in Nashville for Vallaro's and other adventures will land at Nashville International Airport, approximately 9 miles east of the restaurant. For those staying in the area, Vallaro's is only a few blocks from Riverfront train station, which connects downtown along the Eastern Corridor all the way to the city of Lebanon. The historic Union Station, once home to major routes across the country, has since closed, and now operates as a luxury hotel.