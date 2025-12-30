Between Tallahassee And Pensacola Is Florida's City With Small-Town Charm, Trails, And Camping

When you think of Florida, your mind might goes immediately to the glitz and glam of South Florida and the world-famous spectacle, with frequent celebrity appearances, of Art Basel Miami. Less top-of-mind is the state's northern panhandle, but it's actually home to a number of charming small towns that offer outdoor adventure for those looking for a sunny destination off the beaten track. Between Pensacola and Tallahassee, you'll find many such hidden gems, such as Chipley, an underrated city with natural beauty and historic charm. But another special panhandle locale not to be missed is Ebro, an adorable rural town of less than 300 residents that's a veritable outdoor playground for nature enthusiasts.

Here, in particular, you'll find the lush Pine Log State Forest, a prime site for camping that also provides access to numerous fun activities including hiking, swimming, fishing, and lots more. Despite Ebro's small size, it's also relatively easy to get to, situated right at the junction of SR 20 and SR 79, and just under 16 miles from the lively Panama City Beach. Conveniently, Ebro is around 15 miles away from Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, meaning that this adorable small town is an accessible getaway for travelers visiting from farther afield too.