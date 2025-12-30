Between Tallahassee And Pensacola Is Florida's City With Small-Town Charm, Trails, And Camping
When you think of Florida, your mind might goes immediately to the glitz and glam of South Florida and the world-famous spectacle, with frequent celebrity appearances, of Art Basel Miami. Less top-of-mind is the state's northern panhandle, but it's actually home to a number of charming small towns that offer outdoor adventure for those looking for a sunny destination off the beaten track. Between Pensacola and Tallahassee, you'll find many such hidden gems, such as Chipley, an underrated city with natural beauty and historic charm. But another special panhandle locale not to be missed is Ebro, an adorable rural town of less than 300 residents that's a veritable outdoor playground for nature enthusiasts.
Here, in particular, you'll find the lush Pine Log State Forest, a prime site for camping that also provides access to numerous fun activities including hiking, swimming, fishing, and lots more. Despite Ebro's small size, it's also relatively easy to get to, situated right at the junction of SR 20 and SR 79, and just under 16 miles from the lively Panama City Beach. Conveniently, Ebro is around 15 miles away from Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, meaning that this adorable small town is an accessible getaway for travelers visiting from farther afield too.
Where to camp in Ebro
Pine Log State Forest has the honorable distinction of being Florida's first state forest, having been incorporated in 1936. But rest assured that its campsite, Sand Pond Campground, is fully modern. It's kitted out with water and electric hookups, showers, restrooms, and all of the other amenities regular campers would expect. Large groups — like youth groups, retreats, or even extended families — should consider the Sand Pond Group Camp, which also features firepits and two picnic pavilion spots that are optimal for gathering en masse.
If you're looking for something a bit more rustic, there are also primitive campsites scattered along Pine Log Creek — though be forewarned that campers utilizing these sites aren't allowed to use the shower and restroom facilities. Still, no matter which type of campsite you opt for, always book online ahead of time to ensure there's enough space for your party. Also, download the georeferenced Pine Log State Forest map and primitive camping map to aid with navigation during your visit.
Explore Ebro's myriad trails and local activities
While in Ebro, you absolutely don't want to skip out on exploring the lush trails in the vicinity, particularly within Pine Log State Forest. For an easy-rated, 5.6-mile route, opt for the Dutch Tiemann Trail. This well-maintained route (which is also kid and dog-friendly) will take you through wooded areas, over marshes, and even past a scenic pond that's open for fishing. Or, if you're looking for a more challenging hike, or are more of a mountain biker than a walker, try Crooked Creek Long Trail. As a multiuse loop clocking in at just under 10 miles in total, it's ideal for both walkers and cyclists, and offers glimpses of local flora and fauna. Just be aware that this trail can get muddy, so definitely wear waterproof shoes if you're venturing out after recent rains, and proceed with caution.
The trails here are a total delight, but you obviously can't leave Ebro without experiencing the town itself, which is full of small-town charm and tons of tasty restaurants. If you're feeling peckish after a hike, snag a picnic table at Swamp Barn. This barn-style eatery dishes up regional hits including barbecue, seafood, and even gator — all under the endearing slogan of "Great food. Better people." There's often live music and other community events to attend on the weekends, adding to the appeal of this rustic restaurant.