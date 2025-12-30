This Relaxed Beach Town Blends Calm Shores, Surf Culture, And Easy Great Barrier Reef Access

Australia is known around the world for its spectacular coastline and beaches. The best beaches in Australia are spread all over the country, and there are island and coastal getaways to experience, too. With so much natural beauty, it can be tough to decide which part of Australia to visit. For a laid-back beach town in a beautiful part of the country, head to Agnes Water.

Agnes Water is a combined community with the town of 1770 in Queensland, on the East Coast of Australia. It's located north of Brisbane, and south of Cairns. According to World Atlas, the water here is calm — making it the perfect destination for swimming and soaking up the sun at the beach. Agnes Water is home to the most northern surf beach on the East Coast — you won't find waves suitable for surfing further north because of the Great Barrier Reef. Beyond beaches and surfing, Agnes Water offers the opportunity for tours to Lady Musgrave Island in the Great Barrier Reef and hikes along scenic trails around the area.