This Relaxed Beach Town Blends Calm Shores, Surf Culture, And Easy Great Barrier Reef Access
Australia is known around the world for its spectacular coastline and beaches. The best beaches in Australia are spread all over the country, and there are island and coastal getaways to experience, too. With so much natural beauty, it can be tough to decide which part of Australia to visit. For a laid-back beach town in a beautiful part of the country, head to Agnes Water.
Agnes Water is a combined community with the town of 1770 in Queensland, on the East Coast of Australia. It's located north of Brisbane, and south of Cairns. According to World Atlas, the water here is calm — making it the perfect destination for swimming and soaking up the sun at the beach. Agnes Water is home to the most northern surf beach on the East Coast — you won't find waves suitable for surfing further north because of the Great Barrier Reef. Beyond beaches and surfing, Agnes Water offers the opportunity for tours to Lady Musgrave Island in the Great Barrier Reef and hikes along scenic trails around the area.
Hit the water around Agnes Water
One of the best things to do in Agnes Water is relax on the golden sands. The 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) Main Beach is a popular choice; for a more peaceful setting without the crowds, head to Chinamans Beach. 1770 Beach doesn't have waves, making it a great option for kids. Enjoy the sunset — a rarity on the East Coast, as the sun sets in the west — at Captain Cook's Landing Place.
If you want to experience Queensland's surf culture, there are a few options for surf schools in Agnes Water. Gnarly Tours Surf School and Stylez Surf School both offer lessons if you're a beginner and wanting to learn. If you're a surfing newbie, Agnes Water Surf recommends Main Beach, as it's a favorite for locals with a variety of waves. If you're after more space — and have a 4WD vehicle — head to Springs Beach.
Another fun activity in Agnes Water is to snorkel or scuba dive at Lady Musgrave Island. 1770 Reef offers day trips to this stunning and untouched part of the Great Barrier Reef. Queensland reports that the island is a common nesting ground for green turtles — depending on what time of year you visit, you might see turtles laying eggs, or baby turtles hatching. Whenever you do visit, the clear waters here offer a superb underwater glimpse at the island's marine life.
Explore walking trails around the area
Agnes Water and 1770 are more than just beaches — there are a number of scenic hikes to do in the area. The Discovery Trail will take about 30 minutes, and has a beautiful view from the lookout point. Red Rock Trail is a 4-mile hike, starting from Springs Beach, that goes to Red Rock Beach and passes pretty coves and bays along the way. The 1770 Headland walk is a short and easy 15-minute stroll, offering a spectacular view from Bustard Bay Lookout, where you might see marine animals like sharks, dolphins, or whales. The Paperbark Forest Walk takes just 10 minutes as you meander through lush forest on a boardwalk; it's temporarily closed for maintenance, but will hopefully reopen for visitors in the future.
Although Agnes Water does have its own airstrip, the nearest airports are in Gladstone or Bundaberg. The closest major international airport is Brisbane, which is about a 5-hour drive away. Although there are regular Greyhound buses to Agnes Water from Brisbane and Airlie Beach, it's easiest to explore the area with your own vehicle. Carry on your Aussie adventure with a visit to the wildly underrated Keppel Islands, off the coast near Yeppoon, or head to North Queensland, the ultimate region for adventure.