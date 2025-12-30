Outside Lansing Is Michigan's Best Suburb Known For Its Pretty Parks And Shopping Scene
Central Michigan is full of hidden gems, like the artsy college town of Mount Pleasant and the riverfront city of Owasso. Outside Lansing, you'll find a charming suburb with pretty parks and a notable shopping scene: Okemos, Michigan.
With a population of just over 25,000 people, Okemos is a suburb of Lansing (a city full of Victorian-style homes and shops) with a convenient location: It's just a 20-minute drive from downtown Lansing. Thanks to statistics like walkability, school rankings, and crime rates, Okemos tops a slew of "best-of" lists from Niche.com. Specifically, Okemos takes #1 spot in the Best Places to Live in Michigan, Best Places to Raise a Family in Michigan, Best Suburbs to Live in Michigan, and Best Suburbs to Raise a Family in Michigan lists. Locally, Michiganders know Okemos as the location of Meridian Mall and the Harris Nature Center as well as other popular local parks.
Okemos' pretty parks
Okemos is home to over a dozen family-friendly parks. One of the most notable is the Harris Nature Center, a 200-acre preserve on the shores of the Red Cedar River (above) with forests, meadows, and nature trails. Kids can play in the Nature Exploration Area and meet the resident birds and turtles. There's also a canoe and kayak launch and fishing dock along the river. One Google reviewer calls the nature center "a treasure," citing "beautiful well-kept trails, clear maps, beautiful woods, and even a bird watching lookout with built-in binoculars. We saw a lot of wildlife and very few other people."
Central Park is almost as large at 188 acres, but with a very different vibe. It's full of amenities including a playground, athletic fields, fishing dock, a pond stocked with fish, horseshoe pits, and two dog parks (one for small dogs and one for large dogs). Central Park is also home to several municipal buildings, including the Nokomis Cultural Heritage Center and Meridian Historical Village. The Nokomis Cultural Heritage Center works to preserve the culture and language of the Anishinaabe people by hosting events and educational exhibits and classes, and Meridian Historical Village recreates 19th-century Okemos.
Okemos' shops and restaurants
Okemos is a local hotspot for shopping, thanks to the presence of Meridian Mall, featuring 125 stores and an AMC movie theater. Reviewers say it's the best mall in the area, with one Google reviewer writing, "Whoever owns this mall should buy the Lansing Mall." You can also find several boutiques around Okemos, such as independent bookstore Schuler Books; Kellie's Resale & Thrift Store, where you can hunt for hidden gems; and secondhand clothing store Carousel Consignments.
If you're feeling hungry, stop by a local restaurant. The top-rated restaurant on TripAdvisor is New Thai Kitchen, where reviewers rave about the pad Thai and coconut curry. "These folks serve the best Thai food that I've enjoyed since leaving Bangkok. It's real, and it's really good," writes one reviewer. Other options include Cancun Mexican Grill, with popular burritos and margaritas; Henry's Place, serving quirky bar food like corned beef egg rolls and pork belly poutine; and Lebanese eatery Ozzy's Kabob. For a unique dining experience, visit farm-to-table restaurant Red Haven for a pop-up dining event themed around holidays and movies.