Outside Lansing Is Michigan's Best Suburb Known For Its Pretty Parks And Shopping Scene

Central Michigan is full of hidden gems, like the artsy college town of Mount Pleasant and the riverfront city of Owasso. Outside Lansing, you'll find a charming suburb with pretty parks and a notable shopping scene: Okemos, Michigan.

With a population of just over 25,000 people, Okemos is a suburb of Lansing (a city full of Victorian-style homes and shops) with a convenient location: It's just a 20-minute drive from downtown Lansing. Thanks to statistics like walkability, school rankings, and crime rates, Okemos tops a slew of "best-of" lists from Niche.com. Specifically, Okemos takes #1 spot in the Best Places to Live in Michigan, Best Places to Raise a Family in Michigan, Best Suburbs to Live in Michigan, and Best Suburbs to Raise a Family in Michigan lists. Locally, Michiganders know Okemos as the location of Meridian Mall and the Harris Nature Center as well as other popular local parks.