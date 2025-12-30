New York's 'Land In The Sky' Is A Catskills Town With Mountain Views, Cozy Vibes, And Serene Trails
As you drive into Andes, New York, a large sign welcomes you to the "Land in the Sky." The nickname feels fitting, considering the town's location in the western Catskill Mountains at an average elevation of around 2,000 feet. But it's also a reference to the region's native history. The Lenni Lenape tribe, also known as the "Delawares," called the mountain range the "Onti-oras," which means "land in the sky." Many centuries later, and more than 200 years after the town was founded, modern-day Andes is a cozy retreat with quiet hiking trails and gorgeous mountain views.
About three hours outside New York City, the town itself isn't big, with a population of just under 1,200 people. The small-town atmosphere is part of its appeal: Andes has a compact but adorable Main Street lined with cafes, art galleries, and locally-run eateries. There are also shops selling vintage clothes, new and used vinyls, gourmet food items, artisan-made homewares, and more. Start with coffee and a freshly baked pastry at the sunshine-drenched Cafe Mutsi (open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday), then stroll over to Diamond Hollow Books (open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday), a charming book shop that's beloved by locals. Then, once you've done your shopping, you can hit the trails and take in some mountain views.
Explore the trails around Andes, New York
Once you've taken some time to explore downtown Andes, it's time to get out on a hike and enjoy the surrounding scenery. Offering freshly-baked bread, to-go food, snacks, ice cream, and beer, Little Grocer is a good spot to pick up picnic supplies on Main Street before you hit a trail. One easy hike to try is the Andes Rail Trail and Bullet Hole Spur, a 3.6-mile out-and-back trail that begins at Andes' historic train depot building, which dates back to 1907. You'll ascend through peaceful woodlands on your way up to a lookout point over the lush Tremperskill Valley below. If you're hiking with kids or anyone with limited mobility, you could also just walk on the first section of the trail, which follows the old rail bed on a flat, 2-mile round-trip journey.
Another top-rated hike near Andes is the Shavertown Trail, a moderately difficult 3.2-mile out-and-back path. The hike features a steep uphill climb to a lookout over the Pepacton Reservoir, enjoying views of a lily-dotted pond, jagged rocks, and mountain peaks along the way. The trails around town are also fantastic for snowshoeing in winter. And if you'd rather ski or snowboard, you're in luck: Andes is just a short drive from Belleayre Mountain, one of New York's best ski resorts for a premier family-friendly getaway.
Plan your trip to the Catskills
So, let's get into the nitty gritty of planning your trip to Andes, New York. Luckily, despite being a small town, its proximity to the Catskills means that there are a few good options for lodging. Stay right in the middle of town at The Andes Hotel (rooms from $125 per night), a stylish boutique lodging on Main Street that dates back to the 1850s. The hotel is also home to a wonderful farm-to-table restaurant (open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday) and a cozy cocktail bar that's open to the public. Another memorable place to stay is Delaware House Inn, where you can rent out a beautifully restored antique farmhouse or rooms from $137 per night in the former farm's outbuildings.
It takes three to four hours to drive from New York City to Andes, depending on traffic. It takes just slightly longer to make the same trip on a Trailways bus from New York's Port Authority. If you're driving, consider detouring to some other worthwhile destinations in the region, like Windham, a dreamy New York town called the gem of the Catskills. Also, if you like the vibes in downtown Andes, check out quirky, artsy Woodstock, another popular destination in New York's Catskills Mountains.