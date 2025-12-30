New York's 'Land In The Sky' Is A Catskills Town With Mountain Views, Cozy Vibes, And Serene Trails

As you drive into Andes, New York, a large sign welcomes you to the "Land in the Sky." The nickname feels fitting, considering the town's location in the western Catskill Mountains at an average elevation of around 2,000 feet. But it's also a reference to the region's native history. The Lenni Lenape tribe, also known as the "Delawares," called the mountain range the "Onti-oras," which means "land in the sky." Many centuries later, and more than 200 years after the town was founded, modern-day Andes is a cozy retreat with quiet hiking trails and gorgeous mountain views.

About three hours outside New York City, the town itself isn't big, with a population of just under 1,200 people. The small-town atmosphere is part of its appeal: Andes has a compact but adorable Main Street lined with cafes, art galleries, and locally-run eateries. There are also shops selling vintage clothes, new and used vinyls, gourmet food items, artisan-made homewares, and more. Start with coffee and a freshly baked pastry at the sunshine-drenched Cafe Mutsi (open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday), then stroll over to Diamond Hollow Books (open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday), a charming book shop that's beloved by locals. Then, once you've done your shopping, you can hit the trails and take in some mountain views.