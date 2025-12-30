America's Only Capital City Without A McDonald's Thrives Near New England's Green Mountains
With over 13,700 McDonald's locations across the United States, you'd think it would be impossible to find a major city without one. Well, guess again. There is one U.S. capital where you can't order a Big Mac or a Happy Meal. Montpelier, Vermont, has an aversion to chain restaurants, so not only will you not find the Golden Arches here, but you can also forget about Starbucks, Burger King, or any major chain retailer. That's right, stores like Target and Costco are also nowhere to be found in Montpelier.
The quaint town of a little over 8,000 residents has long maintained its unique identity and desire to support small local businesses. In fact, in the mid-1990s, the city planning board denied a request by McDonald's to open a restaurant in downtown Montpelier. While there is a (New England-headquartered) Dunkin' across the river from the town center, you'll be hard-pressed to find large chains. And this is the way locals like it.
"We celebrate integrity," chef Crystal Maderia told Business View Magazine. Maderia was the chef-owner of Kismet, a pioneering restaurant in the town's vibrant farm-to-table scene that shuttered in 2023. "We have only one corporately-owned, chain restaurant in town, so if you're eating at a restaurant here, chances are the person making and/or serving you food, owns the business."
In fact, Montpelier's hard stance against chain restaurants, coupled with its rich culinary scene, is part of what drives curious travelers to visit. And once they arrive, they see just what makes this jewel-like town nestled in the heart of the Green Mountains so special.
Montpelier's culinary scene and rich history are staples of Vermont
Located right on Vermont's foodie trail, Montpelier shows off the best of what the state has to offer. Stop by the Three Penny Taproom to get a taste of Vermont's craft beer scene or indulge in elegant farm-to-table dining at Oakes & Evelyn, where you can sample dishes like kimchi deviled eggs and roasted butternut squash risotto. Or, if you're looking for something casual and homey, tuck into the Wayside Restaurant, Bakery & Creamery.
In business since 1918, this staple of Montpelier serves a tasty all-day breakfast, delicious burgers that will make you forget about McDonald's, and freshly baked pies served with homemade ice cream. It doesn't get better than that. "This is where all the locals come to eat. Established in 1918 and still standing the test of time," writes one Google reviewer. "Absolutely the best value home cooked meal in town."
When you consider Montpelier's vibrant food culture, coupled with miles of trails to explore, and history to spare, it's easy to see why people fall in love with this small state capital. Whether meandering across the historic Coburn Covered Bridge in neighboring East Montpelier or touring the architecturally significant State House, fast food will be the last thing on your mind. And if you do have a craving, don't worry. Just drive 10 minutes to Barre, and you'll be able to order your Big Mac.