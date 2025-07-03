This Gorgeous New England Destination Is A Foodie Dream With Trails Dedicated To Cheese, Wine, And Craft Beer

With almost 80 unique breweries scattered throughout Vermont, it's impossible to take a tour of them all (unless you have months in which to do it). Although there are clusters of high-quality brewers in different parts of the state, the largest and most well-known cluster is centered around Burlington, Vermont's largest city and provider of an artsy urban vacation. It's also located next to Lake Champlain and the New York border.

In fact, you could just take a tour of Burlington's breweries and get more than your fill of delicious beer. In just the downtown area alone, there are four options, including Zero Gravity, Queen City, Switchback Brewing, and Burlington Beer Company. According to a poll from the Vermont Real Estate Company, Zero Gravity is the best brewer in the state, so it's a fantastic place to start your tour. If planning your own brewery route is overwhelming, you can have a local company take the reins instead. For example, City Brew Tours will take you to the top brewers in Burlington and provide more insight into Vermont's craft brewing industry and history.

Outside of the big city, most of the breweries are relatively spread out. However, you can ditch Burlington's crowds for the nearby tiny town of Waterbury, which has four breweries practically across the street from each other. Overall, most towns in the state should have at least one craft brewer, so no matter where you go, you'll be able to knock back a tasty pint or two.