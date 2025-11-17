The Smallest State Capitals In America Might Just Be The Most Underrated

Montana's panoramic landscape looks like something Norman Rockwell would have painted, and it's no surprise that visitors flock there for the spectacular views and open country. With so many natural wonders in its backyard, Helena, the state's capital, is often viewed as a resting spot where tourists stay in a hotel, eat dinner, and get ready for the next day's excursions into Montana's wilderness. However, seeing Helena in this light would mean missing out on the great things to do within the city itself. Situated on Interstate 15 in the western part of Montana, there is a lot to love about Helena.

The city is dubbed the "Queen City of the Rockies." It obtained this nickname after gold was struck nearby in 1864, turning Helena into a boomtown. While the region's natural attractions have since replaced gold as the reason many venture there, Helena itself offers attractions that can easily fill an entire day. As the state's seat of government, the Montana State Capitol is a beautiful building made of sandstone and granite. It is open for self-guided tours year-round, where you can learn more about the building's history and explore its landscaped grounds.

Outside the Capitol building, you'll be immersed in Helena's western spirit, which is palpable in this city of about 33,495 residents. To experience how people lived in the frontier days, stop by Elkhorn Ghost Town, about an hour's drive south. For a bit of shopping, check out Last Chance Gulch, the city's main thoroughfare that's full of boutiques. In between attractions, have a taste of the local dining scene at restaurants like Lucca's, offering fine Italian cuisine, or Suds Hut, which has been serving up fresh chicken and potatoes since 1969.