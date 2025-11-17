The Smallest State Capitals In America Might Just Be The Most Underrated
The most famous state capitals in America tend to receive a lot of praise, and deservedly so. Large cities like Austin, Atlanta, Nashville, and Denver have long been known not only as the seats of their respective state governments but also as tourist magnets. While those destinations offer a wealth of things to do and see, one can't forget about America's smallest state capitals. While they are not large metropolises in any sense of the word — like Annapolis and Montpelier — these small capitals have a lot of charm, culture, and activities for travelers to enjoy.
In fact, their small size makes them even more charming to visit. Most of these cities are highly walkable, with attractions often located conveniently close to one another. Another great aspect of these small state capitals is how close they are to stunning natural landscapes, which offer an escape from the modern world and allow you to reconnect with nature. Using the latest U.S. Census and World Population Review data, we examined the smallest state capitals in America and everything these charming cities have to offer to compile a list of eight underrated destinations across the United States.
The colonial charm of Annapolis, Maryland
Annapolis, Maryland's capital, is a city draped in colonial history. Known as "America's Sailing Capital," Annapolis sits on the mouth of the Severn River, about 33 miles south of the state's largest city, Baltimore. It's home to the oldest state capitol in continuous legislative use, the Maryland State House, which was completed in 1779 and is topped by a large, wooden dome. This is where the Continental Congress ratified the Treaty of Paris, which ended the Revolutionary War. Taking a tour of the State House allows you to witness American history firsthand.
There is a lot more to do in Annapolis, one of "America's prettiest cities," beyond the historic State House. One advantage Annapolis has over larger state capitals is its walkability. You can spend all day exploring its downtown, and easily stroll from one interesting site to the next. For example, just a five-minute walk from the State House is the William Paca House and Garden. This lush Georgian mansion, built in the 1760s, was the home of William Paca, one of America's Founding Fathers and a signatory of the Declaration of Independence.
While the State House and Paca House are both must-visit landmarks, Annapolis is also an important bay city. You can admire beautiful views of Chesapeake Bay at the City Dock, only a short jaunt from the State House and its charming Main Street. Enjoy a delicious meal at one of many scenic restaurants and go on a boat tour around the harbor.
The western spirit of Helena, Montana
Montana's panoramic landscape looks like something Norman Rockwell would have painted, and it's no surprise that visitors flock there for the spectacular views and open country. With so many natural wonders in its backyard, Helena, the state's capital, is often viewed as a resting spot where tourists stay in a hotel, eat dinner, and get ready for the next day's excursions into Montana's wilderness. However, seeing Helena in this light would mean missing out on the great things to do within the city itself. Situated on Interstate 15 in the western part of Montana, there is a lot to love about Helena.
The city is dubbed the "Queen City of the Rockies." It obtained this nickname after gold was struck nearby in 1864, turning Helena into a boomtown. While the region's natural attractions have since replaced gold as the reason many venture there, Helena itself offers attractions that can easily fill an entire day. As the state's seat of government, the Montana State Capitol is a beautiful building made of sandstone and granite. It is open for self-guided tours year-round, where you can learn more about the building's history and explore its landscaped grounds.
Outside the Capitol building, you'll be immersed in Helena's western spirit, which is palpable in this city of about 33,495 residents. To experience how people lived in the frontier days, stop by Elkhorn Ghost Town, about an hour's drive south. For a bit of shopping, check out Last Chance Gulch, the city's main thoroughfare that's full of boutiques. In between attractions, have a taste of the local dining scene at restaurants like Lucca's, offering fine Italian cuisine, or Suds Hut, which has been serving up fresh chicken and potatoes since 1969.
The southern comfort of Frankfort, Kentucky
While Helena embodies the spirit of the Old West, Frankfort, Kentucky's small state capital, is perhaps the best embodiment of Southern comfort. Frankfort serves an important role as the seat of government in the Bluegrass State and had a population of around 27,621 as of the 2017 census. However, it is often overlooked in favor of its larger peers, such as Louisville, the state's largest city, and Lexington, the state's educational hub. Although it may seem that being overlooked is a curse, this underrated status actually makes the hilly and vibrant city of Frankfort a very special state capital to visit.
Frankfort is located 26 miles west of Lexington and about 54 miles east of Louisville on Interstate 64. This state capital may seem like a pass-through for visitors on their way to Kentucky's larger cities, but you may be surprised at just how charming Frankfort is if you decide to jump off the Interstate and explore it for yourself. Naturally, the first stop would be the State Capitol Building. Do note that, as of this writing, the building itself is closed due to extensive renovations, though some grounds remain open to visitors.
There are plenty of other things to do in this overlooked capital besides visiting the seat of government. You can stop by Daniel Boone's grave and memorial at Frankfort Cemetery, which is also the final resting place for several of the state's former governors. After finishing touring the grounds of this historic cemetery, you can head downtown and have a glass of fine Kentucky bourbon. Stop by the House of Commons, which is considered a "bourbon library." Its walls are lined with all kinds of labels that distill Kentucky bourbon, and the ambiance is modern and refined.
Dover, Delaware's picturesque capital
Dover, the capital of Delaware, is never mistaken for a "big" city. It has a population of just over 41,000 residents. However, don't let its size fool you. Dover is one of the prettiest state capitals you'll ever lay your eyes on, surrounded by lush, green scenery and not far from the shoreline of Delaware Bay. That's not the only reason why visitors should pay closer attention to Dover, though. When you enter the city limits, you're stepping into the bedrock of American history.
It was here that the state became the first in the Union to ratify the U.S. Constitution in 1787, which is why Delaware is called "The First State." Everywhere you turn in Dover, you'll witness the birth of American history. At the state's Old State House, circa 1791, you can feel the history in the very walls.
You can soak up even more history in the surrounding First State Heritage Park, the site where the city was established in 1683 by William Penn. You'll find the Old State House on The Green and the John Bell House, a historical, small wooden-frame home that's the oldest of its kind in the park. While history is a big reason you shouldn't overlook Dover, the area is also home to plenty of natural wonders that are begging to be explored. One of the more popular outdoor attractions on Tripadvisor is Pickering Beach, which sits on the shoreline of Delaware Bay and is not far from Dover's historic downtown.
Augusta, Maine's hidden beauty
When you look at Augusta, the capital of Maine, it doesn't seem like a state capital with much to do. It's small, with just about 19,000 residents. But, as the old saying goes, you should never judge a book by its cover. For adventurous tourists always on the lookout for underrated places, Augusta should be near the top of the list. There are plenty of things to do in Maine's lovely, walkable capital city, with its Victorian downtown and vibrant array of attractions — seemingly hidden from the rest of the country, waiting to be discovered.
Augusta isn't about the grind of city life. Everything is relatively slow-paced — this is what makes the destination charming for visitors. As with most state capitals, the first stop should be the seat of government, the Maine State House. Built in 1832, this beautiful building was constructed using Maine granite. It has served as the state government's legislative arm for nearly 200 years.
After you're done touring the State House, another stop in Augusta should be Viles Arboretum. An excellent place for bird-watching, the 224-acre property is truly one of Augusta's hidden gems. You'll get to experience a wide variety of landscapes, from beautiful gardens and orchards to wetlands and groves. It also offers hiking trails that are perfect for exploring the Arboretum year-round. Oh, and the best part? It's completely free to visit.
Live free or die in Concord, New Hampshire
New Hampshire probably has the coolest motto in America: "Live Free or Die." It's had that motto since 1945, and it should probably also extend to its state capital, Concord, one of the smallest in the nation. Sitting just 18 miles north of New Hampshire's largest city, Manchester, Concord is a picturesque destination that blends historic charm and nature. Settled in the early 1700s and adopting its current name in 1765, you can see Concord's history unfold before your very eyes at the New Hampshire State House. With Daniel Webster's statue standing guard, the building was constructed in 1819 from New Hampshire granite in the Greek Revival style. From there, you can check out Concord's other historical offerings, from the Pierce Manse, the former home of Franklin Pierce, America's 14th President, to the New Hampshire Historical Society, which tells the fascinating story of the state.
History isn't Concord's only draw. The McAuliffee-Shepard Discovery Center, named after Christa McAuliffee, a social studies teacher who perished in the Challenger explosion in 1986, and Alan Shepard, the first American in space and one of 12 astronauts to walk on the Moon, contains many exhibits that explore the wonders of science and space. In the morning, you can get a taste of the city's coffee scene with local coffee shops like Revelstoke Coffee on North Main Street that will give you the kick you need to explore. For a nightcap, the city's breweries, such as Feathered Friend Brewing on South Main Street, offer a fantastic assortment of IPAs not only from brewers in New Hampshire but also from other parts of New England.
Cold and charming Juneau, Alaska
If there are two things that you can say about Juneau, it's that it's cold and very remote. While those two aspects may turn people off from taking a trip to one of America's smallest state capitals, one should definitely think again. Settled in 1880, right after gold was struck in the area, Juneau is large in size — the second-largest such municipality in the country — but incredibly small in population, with just under 33,000 residents. The residents, though, are overall friendly and welcoming to those who choose to visit (at least according to Reddit), and if you decide to go off the beaten path and explore a state capital you didn't think you would ever see, you'll be in for a view that is the envy of its peers.
Juneau sits on the broad Gastineau Channel, with the towering Mount Juneau framing the city's backyard, offering a simply stunning view, especially in winter, when the mountains are snow-capped. As such, there are a lot of outdoorsy things to do in Juneau, from whale watching to going on an exhilarating and rewarding hike among the region's 250 miles of hiking trails. While Juneau's natural beauty dominates the show, there are plenty of things to do within the city as well.
Most of Juneau's tourist activity is centered on South Franklin Street, which has retained the charm of a mountain frontier town. The historic Alaskan Hotel & Bar, built in 1913, is a cozy place to come in from the cold, grab a beer, and listen to some great music. For a bit of local shopping and to bring back a taste of Alaska, visit Taku, which sells hot and cold-smoked salmon.
Splendid New England charm in Montpelier, Vermont
New England, especially in the fall, is one of America's prettiest regions, with its splendid fall foliage and historical charm. When one thinks of this unique region from an aesthetic standpoint, Montpelier might come to mind. The state capital of Vermont is small — very small. With a population of just over 8,000 as of 2020, Montpelier is the smallest state capital in America. The city has more things in common with a tiny New England town than with larger capitals such as Boston and Providence. In fact, it doesn't even have a Starbucks or McDonald's within its limits. However, don't let that fool you, as underneath the small-town atmosphere lies one of America's most underrated state capitals — and it feels just like France.
For starters, the city sits at the confluence of the Dog and Winooski rivers, with lush hillsides providing the perfect backdrop for what Montpelier has in store for unsuspecting visitors. The first stop should be to Vermont's State House, with its ultra-scenic location and stately golden dome — a window to the city's past. Settled in 1787, Montpelier is a state capital that drips with history.
Stop by Hubbard Park, a 200-acre expanse with 7 miles of trails, picnic shelters, and a 54-foot stone observation tower offering panoramic mountain vistas. Speaking of views, visitors can also take a trip to the North Branch Nature Center, a 28-acre preserve that's home to stunning landscapes and diverse wildlife, from warblers to fireflies. Montpelier is proof that just because it's small, it doesn't mean that it should be overlooked.
Methodology
So, how did we arrive at this list of the top eight smallest American state capitals that are underrated? We used the latest U.S Census data (2020) and information from official city sources to identify the smallest state capitals in America by population and area. We also selected small, underrated state capitals that are great representations of America's diversity, from Frankfort's southern charm and Helena's blazing Western spirit to Alaska's northern Juneau. To find interesting things to do, we did extensive research on sites such as Tripadvisor, tourist blogs like The Tourist Checklist, and city and state visitor guides to bring you the best attractions you should explore in these select destinations.