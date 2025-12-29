Colorado's Ethically-Sourced Fish House And Oyster Bar Has The Best Seafood In The State

What's a Louisiana crawfish gumbo doing in a landlocked cowboy place like Colorado? Herb-seared New England sea scallops, steamed Prince Edward Island mussels, and North Carolina catfish in Rocky Mountain cattle towns — is this the reel life, or is this just fantasy? An Alaskan crab, Israeli osetra caviar, and West Coast oysters walk into a chilled raw bar in Boulder... If you've ever fantasized about succulent seafood while surrounded by snow-capped peaks, or craved surf in steakhouses grilling only turf, Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar is, according to food culturist The Takeout, your bait for the best seafood in the state.

In a state infamous for meat-focused Shanahan's, a chic Denver hotspot that feels like an art museum, and Buckhorn Exchange, Colorado's oldest restaurant, Jax awaits. And even at 1,000 miles from the nearest seashore, dig in with a clean conscience as all seafood served at Jax's locations in major Centennial State cities, from shellfish to ceviche, are ethically sourced and efficiently shipped for flawless freshness and superlative sustainability. The restaurant carefully selects suppliers who catch and harvest responsibly and use species that aren't overfished, so waters can continue to thrive with abundant marine life, earning it Colorado's first Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch certification for exceptional aquaculture practices.

With such a conscious approach, culinary director and passionate oceans advocate Sheila Lucero conjures mouth-watering coastal classics and contemporary chow and chowder that don't feel like fish out of water in the Rockies. Jax's rendition of the traditional mariner's velvety soup overflows with mussels, clams, fresh fish, shrimp, roasted garlic cream, bacon, and root veggies, yet goes swimmingly well with modern mash-ups like lobster katsu sando, cacio e pepe with blue crab or Gulf shrimp, and miso-glazed salmon.