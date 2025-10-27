One Of 'America's Best Foodie Streets' Is A Colorado Destination For Shopping With Music, Cafes, And Cuisine

A quest for unbelievable and diverse food options sends travelers to exotic destinations all over the planet. But in addition to iconic spots like Tokyo, Japan and Naples, Italy, a fair number of foodie cities are located right here in the U.S. — like Portland, Maine, a gorgeous New England city and one of the country's best foodie destinations. Heading west to Colorado, the city of Boulder is only 30 miles from the state capital of Denver and is home to one of "America's Best Foodie Streets," Pearl Street Mall, a pedestrian-friendly food, shopping, and entertainment paradise.

Boulder was founded as a supply town for mountain-based miners, with Pearl Street as one of the original streets, purportedly named for a wife of one of the town's 54 founders. A horse-drawn streetcar and then an electric streetcar would transport residents around downtown until the street was paved in 1917 and automobiles became the norm. Following Colorado's 1970 Public Mall Act, which promoted the establishment of pedestrian malls, Pearl Street was officially dedicated as such in August 1977. Many of its historic buildings were renovated, and it evolved into a recognized historic district.

Food & Wine Magazine once listed Pearl Street as one of the "Top 10 Foodie Streets in America" (per Visit Boulder) for its eclectic mix of cuisines and restaurants, including a few MICHELIN-recognized dining options. And now, the idyllic, outdoorsy college town of Boulder is poised to become the new host city for the iconic Sundance Film Festival in 2027, the same year Pearl Street Mall celebrates its 50th anniversary. Shopping, sipping, and savoring your way through Pearl Street — mainly the section between 11th and 15th Street — is the main attraction in Boulder. And with the area boasting more than 300 days of sunshine per year, the weather typically cooperates for outdoor strolls. Boulder's altitude is 5,430 feet, so you'll want to be sure to lather on the sunscreen and drink plenty of water to avoid any negative effects from the altitude.