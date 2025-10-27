One Of 'America's Best Foodie Streets' Is A Colorado Destination For Shopping With Music, Cafes, And Cuisine
A quest for unbelievable and diverse food options sends travelers to exotic destinations all over the planet. But in addition to iconic spots like Tokyo, Japan and Naples, Italy, a fair number of foodie cities are located right here in the U.S. — like Portland, Maine, a gorgeous New England city and one of the country's best foodie destinations. Heading west to Colorado, the city of Boulder is only 30 miles from the state capital of Denver and is home to one of "America's Best Foodie Streets," Pearl Street Mall, a pedestrian-friendly food, shopping, and entertainment paradise.
Boulder was founded as a supply town for mountain-based miners, with Pearl Street as one of the original streets, purportedly named for a wife of one of the town's 54 founders. A horse-drawn streetcar and then an electric streetcar would transport residents around downtown until the street was paved in 1917 and automobiles became the norm. Following Colorado's 1970 Public Mall Act, which promoted the establishment of pedestrian malls, Pearl Street was officially dedicated as such in August 1977. Many of its historic buildings were renovated, and it evolved into a recognized historic district.
Food & Wine Magazine once listed Pearl Street as one of the "Top 10 Foodie Streets in America" (per Visit Boulder) for its eclectic mix of cuisines and restaurants, including a few MICHELIN-recognized dining options. And now, the idyllic, outdoorsy college town of Boulder is poised to become the new host city for the iconic Sundance Film Festival in 2027, the same year Pearl Street Mall celebrates its 50th anniversary. Shopping, sipping, and savoring your way through Pearl Street — mainly the section between 11th and 15th Street — is the main attraction in Boulder. And with the area boasting more than 300 days of sunshine per year, the weather typically cooperates for outdoor strolls. Boulder's altitude is 5,430 feet, so you'll want to be sure to lather on the sunscreen and drink plenty of water to avoid any negative effects from the altitude.
Explore the foodie scene on Boulder's Pearl Street Mall
Boulder has 10 Michelin Guide eateries, with two located on the Pearl Street Mall itself: Oak at Fourteenth and Bramble and Hare. For more recommended eateries, check out Gemini on the mall's west end for Spanish food or Pearl Street Pub & Cellar, a popular dive bar among locals that features cheap food and music. You can also grab a "New York" style pizza or calzone at Pizza Colore, indulge in a made-to-order burrito at Illegal Pete's, or savor a classic Creole dish at Lucille's Creole Cafe. And boasting one of the hottest up-and-coming coffee cultures, according to Expedia, you'll find ample choices along Pearl Street to grab a cup of joe. Sip it outside on one of the many sidewalk patios or benches and take in views of the stunning foothills.
You'll also find a series of carts along the Pearl Street Mall, including the competing hot dog stands, Freddie's Hot Dog Stand and The Stand (try 'em both and see which one you like best). More notable street food stands: Boulder Bowls serves rice and beans with a variety of international-themed toppings, whereas Glacier Home Made Ice Cream & Gelato sells cones, cups, and shakes of frozen goodness mixed with homemade hot fudge for added decadence. Just two blocks from Pearl Street is the other "foodie hub" in town — a seasonal Boulder Farmers Market, considered one of the best in the state. On Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., April through November, and on Wednesday evenings from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., May to October, peruse the fresh selection of Colorado-sourced items.
Recognizing the wide variety of culinary experiences that can be had throughout Boulder, the team at Visit Boulder created an online guide for foodies on their website for when you're ready to craft your food itinerary. Alternatively, for a live guided experience, join a food tour by Local Table Tours through the Pearl Street District, starting at $95 per person.
More Pearl Street Mall happenings and tips on visiting
In addition to its amazing restaurants, the mall's lively street scene rivals those of bigger cities, like Nashville. Along the mall, you can see street performers like buskers, magicians, musicians, and even fire breathers all doing their thing. And for eight weeks during the summer, Pearl Street hosts the Bands on the Bricks free concert series on Wednesday nights starting at 6 p.m., featuring multiple genres of music as well as a beer, wine, and margarita garden. Moreover, the historic Boulder Theater, just one block off the mall, is the city's premier concert hall, having hosted acts such as Blues Traveler, Johnny Cash, and Branford Marsalis.
A shopaholic's wildest dream realized, Pearl Street Mall features over 200 stores packed into a relatively small area. You could literally spend days wandering its blocks in search of the latest outdoorsy fashions, art, books, home goods, trinkets, and more. History buffs, on the other hand, can partake in a guided walking tour of Pearl Street offered monthly by Historic Boulder Inc for around $10 per person. Boulder is also a dream come true for art lovers. Using the online route map created by Visit Boulder, you can engage in a self-guided public art walking tour along Pearl Street, which takes about 30 minutes.
To get to Boulder, air travelers can take a local bus right from Denver International Airport, a mere 40 miles away. If you'd rather see the countryside and arrive by train, Amtrak's California Zephyr route (which travels between Chicago and San Francisco) has a stop at Denver's Union Station, from where it's also possible to connect to the Boulder bus routes. Your feet will be your best option once you hit the Pearl Street Mall, allowing you to experience all the delights it has to offer. If you want to stay right near Pearl Street, book at the highly regarded and historic Hotel Boulderado or the popular Bradley Boulder Inn. You can also opt for a private home or apartment rental through sites like Airbnb, which offers a variety of nearby options.