California's Affordable Napa Valley Alternative Is A Bay Area Beauty Full Of Hikes, Shops, And Local Flavor

When planning a getaway to Northern California, the typical destinations quickly come to mind, from the street energy of San Francisco to the renowned wine estates of Napa and Sonoma. For those in the know, however, an unpretentious alternative awaits. Contra Costa County is an authentic Bay Area beauty full of hikes, shops, and local flavor at a more affordable price point.

Picture the San Francisco Bay, with its namesake city to the west and cities like Oakland and Berkeley to the east. Move deeper into the East Bay, and you'll find Contra Costa County. The name means "opposite coast" in Spanish, a literal reference to its location across the bay from San Francisco, and it includes potentially familiar names such as Concord, Antioch, Walnut Creek, Brentwood, Richmond, and the county seat, Martinez.

While less popular than San Francisco and Napa Valley, these cities offer character and charm that's deeply rooted in local culture, and the surrounding nature includes miles of unspoiled shoreline and uncrowded hiking trails, with several near Mt. Diablo. Still, it's the county's rich wine-making legacy with notable vineyards such as Shadowbrook Vineyard, Serendipity Cellars, and Deer Hill Vineyards, among others, that make Contra Costa County a true alternative to Napa Valley.