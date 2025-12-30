This Underrated Boston Suburb Is Buzzing With Renewed Downtown Dining, Boutiques, And A Beloved Festival

Boston may get most of the attention in Massachusetts, but if you're looking for a quiet city break just a short way away, look no further than Reading. Incorporated back in 1644, Reading has been home to some fascinating history, from the Salem Witch Trials (several Reading residents were accused of witchcraft in the 1690s) to the industrialization of the 19th century, when Reading became home to several factories and a railroad, better connecting the town to Boston.

By the turn of the 20th century, less than 5,000 people called Reading home; today, that number has grown to just around 25,500. So, while Reading has certainly grown over the decades, the small city has remained one of Middlesex County's most underrated suburbs and has retained much of its charm. Plus, this hidden gem tucked just outside of Boston is home to a diverse dining scene and interesting shops, not to mention vibrant community festivals.

Less than 30 minutes outside of Boston by car or public transportation, Reading is an easy addition to any Massachusetts itinerary. One of the best-rated hotel options in the area is the Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Woburn, less than a 15-minute drive from Reading. The three-star hotel offers features like complimentary breakfast and an indoor pool, perfect for a comfortable stay in the Boston area.