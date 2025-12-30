This Underrated Boston Suburb Is Buzzing With Renewed Downtown Dining, Boutiques, And A Beloved Festival
Boston may get most of the attention in Massachusetts, but if you're looking for a quiet city break just a short way away, look no further than Reading. Incorporated back in 1644, Reading has been home to some fascinating history, from the Salem Witch Trials (several Reading residents were accused of witchcraft in the 1690s) to the industrialization of the 19th century, when Reading became home to several factories and a railroad, better connecting the town to Boston.
By the turn of the 20th century, less than 5,000 people called Reading home; today, that number has grown to just around 25,500. So, while Reading has certainly grown over the decades, the small city has remained one of Middlesex County's most underrated suburbs and has retained much of its charm. Plus, this hidden gem tucked just outside of Boston is home to a diverse dining scene and interesting shops, not to mention vibrant community festivals.
Less than 30 minutes outside of Boston by car or public transportation, Reading is an easy addition to any Massachusetts itinerary. One of the best-rated hotel options in the area is the Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Woburn, less than a 15-minute drive from Reading. The three-star hotel offers features like complimentary breakfast and an indoor pool, perfect for a comfortable stay in the Boston area.
An underrated dining destination near Boston
Similar to Needham, another Boston suburb with a thriving foodie scene, Reading offers diners plenty of options, whether they're looking for upscale dining or casual comfort food. Christopher's Restaurant is one of Reading's top eateries, serving an array of homey breakfast and lunch dishes like omelettes and sandwiches. Venetian Moon is another gem, beloved for Italian dishes ranging from braised pappardelle ragu to haddock puttanesca, plus an extensive cocktail menu including an option to "build-your-own espresso-tini." If you're craving Thai food, the highly rated Bangkok Spice should have you covered.
Anyone seeking a cozy pub ambiance shouldn't miss Bunratty Tavern. The bar offers a range of beers, wines, and coffee cocktails alongside its food menu, where you can find Irish classics like bangers and mash and shepherd's pie, plus burgers, salads, and more. One of Reading's newest eateries, Post 1917, has already become an acclaimed destination since its 2024 opening in a historic post office building, with a variety of mouthwatering steaks, seafood, and shareable dishes on the farm-to-table menu.
Shopping and festivities in Reading
You'll also find a number of quaint shops in Reading's Downtown, such as Calareso's Farm Stand and Garden Center, which has been operating in town since the '50s. Apart from picking up some local produce or a bouquet, the shop also sells an array of meats, cheeses, and fresh-baked goods. The family-owned Whitelam Books is also a community staple — apart from selling books, you'll also find goods like literary-inspired clothing, toys, and more. When it comes to art and other handcrafted goods, you can't miss Tin Bucket. This eclectic boutique features everything from locally-made jewelry to clothing and home decor.
If possible, plan your visit during one of Reading's most beloved events, its Reading Fall Faire, a festival that has become an annual tradition since launching in 2008. With over 100 vendors made up of local restaurants, shops, and community groups, a beer garden, live entertainment, and more, it's one of the best ways to experience Reading's lively community spirit. For another charming Boston suburb to explore, you could also consider a visit to Melrose, home to a Victorian downtown and scenic parks. It's just 20 minutes from Reading, so you can make a whole weekend out of this charming and eclectic New England area.