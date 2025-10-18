This Massachusetts City Tucked Just Outside Boston Is A Hidden Gem With Local Art And Exceptional Eats

The cycle of life in Boston often follows the same path. Students from the dozens of colleges and universities fill the neighborhoods that surround them, be it Harvard and MIT in Cambridge or Boston University and Boston College in Brighton-Allston, one of the artsy, affordable Boston neighborhoods full of vibrant murals, bustling markets, and music venues. Once they graduate and begin their professional and family lives, the home base tends to shift into the suburbs. One of the favorite choices is Watertown, situated on the north side of the Charles River, west of Harvard Square — home to one of Massachusetts' liveliest street scenes with trendy shops and food. The location offers all the perks of Boston life within easy reach, yet remains at arm's length.

With heralded restaurants, art institutions, green spaces, historical sights, and entertainment venues, Watertown offers ever more reasons for residents to stay in town on the weekends. Chief among these is Mount Auburn Cemetery, the first "garden" cemetery in the country, dating back to 1831. Covering 175 acres, it's as much a botanical and sculpture garden as it is a final resting place for more than 100,000 people, with 5,500 trees, shrubs, and other plants from all over the world. Another highlight of Mount Auburn Cemetery is the climbable 62-foot Washington Tower at its highest point. A who's who of 19th-century U.S. figures rest in peace here, including Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, Oliver Wendell Holmes, and Isabella Stewart Gardner, who created the world-class East Coast art museum where one of America's most famous heists took place.