This Massachusetts City Tucked Just Outside Boston Is A Hidden Gem With Local Art And Exceptional Eats
The cycle of life in Boston often follows the same path. Students from the dozens of colleges and universities fill the neighborhoods that surround them, be it Harvard and MIT in Cambridge or Boston University and Boston College in Brighton-Allston, one of the artsy, affordable Boston neighborhoods full of vibrant murals, bustling markets, and music venues. Once they graduate and begin their professional and family lives, the home base tends to shift into the suburbs. One of the favorite choices is Watertown, situated on the north side of the Charles River, west of Harvard Square — home to one of Massachusetts' liveliest street scenes with trendy shops and food. The location offers all the perks of Boston life within easy reach, yet remains at arm's length.
With heralded restaurants, art institutions, green spaces, historical sights, and entertainment venues, Watertown offers ever more reasons for residents to stay in town on the weekends. Chief among these is Mount Auburn Cemetery, the first "garden" cemetery in the country, dating back to 1831. Covering 175 acres, it's as much a botanical and sculpture garden as it is a final resting place for more than 100,000 people, with 5,500 trees, shrubs, and other plants from all over the world. Another highlight of Mount Auburn Cemetery is the climbable 62-foot Washington Tower at its highest point. A who's who of 19th-century U.S. figures rest in peace here, including Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, Oliver Wendell Holmes, and Isabella Stewart Gardner, who created the world-class East Coast art museum where one of America's most famous heists took place.
Highlights of Watertown, Massachusetts
The Armenian Genocide of 1915 brought thousands of Armenians to Watertown, where they soon made up 10% of the population. Nearly six decades later, this culminated in the opening of the Armenian Museum of America on Main Street. With more than 25,000 Armenian artifacts, it hosts the largest collection outside of Armenia. Also, delve into Watertown's history at the 1772 Edmund Fowle House, where the first treaty was signed by the newly declared United States and the Mi'kmaq and St. John's First Nations. Another historic property is the 19th-century Commander's Mansion, which was the home of the Watertown Arsenal's commander until its closure in 1995. Today, the mansion hosts private and public events.
When it comes to the arts and entertainment, Watertown also brings a lot to the table. The biggest dish is served by the Mosesian Center for the Arts. Set inside a 30,000-square-foot manufacturing shop built in 1894, the center plays a variety of roles, with theaters, exhibition spaces, art classrooms, and a rehearsal studio. Nature's art can be found along the Charles River Greenway, which runs through Watertown on its 23-mile course from Waltham to Boston. A popular 2-mile loop here is shared by Watertown and Newton and takes in the remains of the 1778 Bemis Dam. Beyond that, look to the chef's kitchen for culinary arts, starting at Medium Rare, which serves only one dish — a steak frites that earned a "Best of Washington" designation at its original restaurant for 10 consecutive years.
Travel tips for Watertown
In the urban tapestry surrounding Boston, it can be challenging to determine where one community ends and another begins, as they are all woven tightly together. That applies to public transport as well. In Watertown, this is primarily by bus, with connections running to various parts of Boston and Cambridge, especially Harvard Square, where the nearest subway station is. That said, there are no commuter rail stops in Watertown, and the closest is 1.2 miles away in Waverly. Otherwise, transport requires a car, with the major routes heading east-west along Route 20 into Boston proper and Route 16 into Harvard Square. Interstate 90, aka the Massachusetts Turnpike, runs just south of Watertown and offers the easiest access to Boston Logan International Airport, 10 miles away. Just keep in mind that heavy traffic is a regular occurrence.
Within Watertown itself, accommodations are relatively few, with just the Hampton Inn and Suites by Hilton and the Residence Inn by Marriott available. Both are located across from Arsenal Yards, the mixed-use neighborhood stuffed with shops, eateries, fitness options, and a park that replaced the Watertown Arsenal after it was decommissioned. However, hotels of all stripes and types are aplenty in the wider area, especially around Harvard Square. This includes luxury properties such as the Charles Hotel and Sheraton Commander Hotel. For a more intimate, classic New England vibe, aim for the Prentiss House, built in 1843. West of Watertown, a denser cluster of hotels, largely chains, can be found about 5 miles away in Waltham.