New England Charm Mixes With A Victorian Downtown, Cozy Cafes, And Scenic Parks In This Boston Suburb

Looking for a holiday destination that's close to the city and simultaneously feels like a serene escape?

Beyond Boston's vibrant culture and lively streets, it has a myriad of hidden gems located in the outskirts. For instance, you'll stumble upon the white sands of Plum Island, or the suburban Mystic Lakes State Park with paddleboards, picnic glades, and historic lakeside trails. Ipswich is home to Crane Beach, one of the East Coast's best shores with boardwalks and dunes. If that's not enough to convince you, Melrose certainly will. Just roughly 10 miles outside of Boston on the MBTA Haverhill Line, this charming New England suburb welcomes you with small-town warmth and easy access to urban life. While it's only 4.76 square miles in size, it teems with cozy cafes and scenic parks, along with an impressive Victorian-style downtown.

Getting here is simple. You can take the bus or drive for 20 minutes from Boston. Melrose is also connected to major highways like Route 99 and Route 16. Accommodations range from short-term rentals, hostels, and bed and breakfasts to hotel chains. (Tip: Check official hotel websites and booking platforms such as Vrbo and Airbnb for current rates and availability.) Flying in? The closest airport is Boston Logan International Airport, which is approximately 20 minutes away. Melrose also hosts events all year long and is worth visiting any time. But summers probably offer the best weather.